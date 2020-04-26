Duck: Haley Robertson

How do you measure five semesters at The Daily Orange?

In stories, in late nights, in mistakes, in dusty archives. In deadlines, in tears, in PUP food, in love.

The D.O. is more than a house at 744 Ostrom or 230 Euclid. It’s everyone who opened that red door and stuck around to make this newspaper a home. Thank you all for making it mine.

Lydia: My first-ever read at The D.O. was with you on a CNY Playhouse story. We sat in Digital as you patiently restructured every graf. Since then, you’ve been like an older sister to me. I remember your wall signature was the last piece to crumble in Pulp as we watched 744 get demolished. A small reminder of your legacy.

Colleen: Thanks for taking a chance on the freshman theater nerd in spring 2018. You led Pulp with heart and candor, and made the house feel way less intimidating. I savor every ounce of your life advice, especially when you’re talking a mile a minute to squeeze out every glorious thought.

Díaz and Torrens: The D.O. first felt like a home when I saw two strong women leading Sunday meeting. Thank you for letting me pick your brains at Cafe Kubal last spring to learn how you fostered such an enthusiastic and supportive newsroom. You’re the best role models anyone could ask for. I hope we made you proud this year.

Andy: I knew you were a D.O. legend when I saw you climb on top of the vending machine to scare people at PUP food. D.O. parties haven’t been the same without you on aux. We need more ABBA, always.

Sara: You’re an icon and I’m so grateful to have worked with you. Thank you for staying in touch this year and supporting D.O. journalists beyond your time at 744.

Jordan: Some of The D.O.’s most important stories have your byline at the top. You’re one of the greatest reporters (and biggest Disney fans) I’ve ever met.

Kennedy: “Even when you kick us out — we will be here forever.” You’re tough as nails yet a teddy bear at the same time. Forever inspired by your grit and fantastic humor.

Bridget: Thanks for hearing out my wacky project ideas at pre-headeds. Some of my favorite D.O. memories were at your house, doing homework with your adorable cats.

Aishwarya: Sorry for my dumb mac pitches. You were always so patient and understanding whenever things seemed to be falling apart. I’m grateful for that.

Ali: Crying over Hozier at Turning Stone with you was a healing experience. Thank you for lifting me up when I let my mistakes beat me down. You’re the most radiant beam of sunshine and I can’t wait to see where life takes you — you seem to be ready for anything.

Sandhya: You’re my copy sister and the kindest human. I’m so happy Pulp stopped publishing event bars after our tenure.

Mike: Thanks for reminding me to shovel my car out on Euclid Avenue to avoid a ticket. You pour your heart into keeping this place afloat. I’m grateful to have been part of that.

Hillman: One of my most vivid D.O. memories is your performance of “Firework” in management during Secret Santa. I think we’re due for a reprise.

Aro: Sorry I never bought that milk. I’m so happy you covered more theater and opera this semester. Let’s play pool sometime.

Dabbundo: We’ve come a long way since the Sadler days. Working with you was a blast, especially your nightly check-ins and jokes that didn’t always hit. I guess BDJ majors can hang after all.

KJ: You’re the biggest goofball and a joy to work with. Hope you don’t forget your Sunday through Wednesday friends when you’re a big bad senior. Baby budget at 7 or you’re fired.

Kaci: I’ve never cheered so hard at a sporting event than I did for you at Media Cup. I’ll miss our life chats between classes at Food.com.

Nat and India: You’re two of the most hardworking people The D.O. has ever seen. Thank you for your perseverance.

Gabe: Cheers to returning to staff after ducking. Except this time, we can go to Flip Night instead of production on Wednesdays.

Maeve: You take no sh*t from people. I admire that. I loved seeing your capstone come to fruition and can’t wait to watch you thrive in Seattle.

Mackenzie: Thanks for welcoming me as a guest member of FYP. Your warmth and creativity made The D.O. a better place.

Molly: Photo editor is most definitely the hardest job in house. You rocked it though, every single week.

Anna: Your PUP food ethnographic study blew my mind. Also, you’re an angel for volunteering to organize D.O. formal. I miss you.

Sarah Slavin: Your sense of humor is unparalleled. I’m constantly inspired by your willingness to advocate for what you believe in.

Spring 2020 staff: It’s been an honor working with the most mellow, kind, eager and focused group of journalists. I’ve learned so much from you. I’m sorry we never got a proper goodbye.

Designers: I’ve never seen a more talented group of rookies. It’s your turn to run the paper now.

Sports: You may pitch cringeworthy macs, but you can definitely put “TikTok star” on your resumes. Thank you for pushing through when plans unraveled this spring.

News: You’ve handled an unprecedented breaking news cycle like seasoned pros. I couldn’t be more proud.

Casey T.: You’re so ridiculously talented. Never stop asking questions.

Sessa: The king of edit boards and saucy write-ups. I’ve never seen you give up at anything (except that class project we quit together, oops). Can’t wait to read more of your bylines next year.

Austin: I remember our first phone call before you were even on campus. I’m so impressed by your diligence in everything you edit and write. Stay curious and humble.

Crane and Roshan: Your positive attitude and immense dedication will guide Sports through whatever challenges you face next year. I know you’ll deliver important, thoughtful storytelling no matter what. I’m sorry we won’t get to hang on the Cape this summer — chowder’s on me next time.

Sarah Allam: Everything you create belongs in the MoMA. I hope your duck is painted with, like, 14-Karat gold.

Emily: I’ll never understand how you managed to pick up so many last-minute assignments. Your work ethic and bubbly personality will take you so far at The D.O. and beyond.

Nabeeha: My favorite part of design meeting was giggling with you when our brains seemed to be on the same wavelength. You have everything it takes to be a fantastic PD. Can’t wait to watch you soar.

Elizabeth: Walking into Visuals was always so calming. I credit that to your quiet, powerful energy. Thank you for being a team player.

Corey: I knew you were going to be a great photo editor when you told us you loved spreadsheets. I’m amazed by everything you do, from taking phenomenal photos to landscaping a ~ sweet ~ island on Animal Crossing. You approach your work with boundless empathy, and it shows. Don’t let anyone ever make you think otherwise.

Chris: A feature editor who doesn’t like the Beatles? Sounds suspicious. Seriously though, you’re a rockstar and I know Pulp is in good hands. When we finally start that D.O. band, I know who I’m calling to be the manager.

Mandy: I knew from our first read in Jabberwocky Cafe that you were a force to be reckoned with. It’s been amazing watching you grow — you’re going to do big things.

Emma: I can’t wait to see you take management by storm. Your sharp instincts and news savviness will bring this paper to new heights. Trust that.

Rori: So happy your documentary brought you back to 744 so we could hang all the time. Don’t forget your D.O. pals when you cop that first Oscar.

Kevin: One of my favorite days last fall was picking out a new WiFi system with you at Best Buy before getting Jimmy John’s. Wow, Orbi has served The D.O. well. Thanks for being my right-hand man during the big move. I don’t know what I would have done without you by my side in the Bencement while the ancient technology screamed at us. “Honk” revival next year?

Amy: Is there anything you can’t do? You tackled major responsibilities at two different newsrooms and thrived in both roles. I’m grateful for our shared love of Dave Jorgenson. You’ve taught me so much, both at The D.O. and in “real life.” I feel so lucky that we’ve had classes together — especially our little D.O. corner in NEW 305. You’re one of the most genuine and talented souls.

Diana: I knew you were more than a D.O. friend when we reported together at the indoor winter fair. I swear, that memory is the gift that keeps on giving. You’re always up for a challenge, and you conquer every one with incredible spunk. I miss listening to your fire music recs during prodo. The AP Style entry for “power of Pulp” has your name written all over it. Periodt.

Kelsey: Mid-production yoga sessions on the Pulp floor. Coffee dates at nearly every cafe in Syracuse. Camping out at Schine Underground to write up a 1500-word triple-byline coverage. We worked together for a year but I feel like I’ve known you my whole life. You taught me to write and report with unwavering compassion (and with caffeine, of course). Thank you for empathizing with my ferocious fear of corrections and for always being there when I needed a good laugh or cry. I owe so much to you.

Danny: Everything with you is electric, from flinging empty vitamin water bottles down the stairs to ripping Shamrock Shakes in three different towns. You should be proud of what you accomplished this semester, especially in the Dome (you crushed it on the court AND in the press box). Thanks for always embracing weird hours, and for being one of my best friends. Looking forward to kickbacks up the wazoo once life gets normal again. *cue Anthem Lights Class of 2018 Medley*

Sam: We bonded over the two most fantastic places in Syracuse: a fast-food restaurant exclusive to shopping malls and a chomped house on Ostrom Avenue. Cheers to winding up on the roof of said house. And to blasting “Baba O’Riley” on the management speakers when the pressure of keeping a scrappy 116-year-old organization afloat hit hard. I’ve never met anyone as driven and tenacious as you. The D.O. is the No. 1 student newspaper in the country because of what you did here. You’re a brilliant mentor and reporter, and an even better friend. #744ever

Casey: Eight semesters? You’re wild. I’m so flippin’ proud of you. If anyone can successfully manage an independent student newspaper at the brink of a global economic collapse, it’s you. Enjoy the rollercoaster ahead, keep cooking up the best Crock-Pot meatballs, and please don’t archive the #dankmemes channel. Thanks for always keeping me on my toes. Give me a ring whenever you need Pita Pit and a medium iced caramel coffee with cream delivered to 230. I’ll be there, even if it’s at 3 a.m (because yes, you’ll have those nights). I promise it’s all worth it.

Galpups: *cue ghost choir*

Talia: I knew I could trust you with anything when we cranked out a 32-page paper our first night on the job alone, then stayed at the house until 4 a.m. to cry as we read it front-to-back on Issuu. I’ll miss saying goodnight to our beloved pages, camping out at Recess, dancing messily in your living room and gossiping over brunch at Ernie. No one understands how wonderfully complex and special The D.O. is like you do. I’m so fortunate this weird, wonderful newsroom introduced me to my Cancer sister. You’ve inspired everyone around you to think critically and design for good. I’m counting down the days until I can hug you again.

Leffert: Wow. We made it through one of the wackiest years in D.O. history. Setting up mice traps at 3 a.m. Relocating to alternate bureaus when the WiFi quit. Hosting the most epic alumni party. Watching our home get bulldozed. Halting production amid a global health crisis. With you by my side, I knew we could get through anything. Cheers to every Bruegger’s and McDonald’s run, post-production showtune session, and spicy board call. I’ll miss working in the same office with my best friends every night. I hope your future newsroom is decked out in fluffy pillows and teddy bears, too.

Annelise: I knew you were forever a D.O. stan when you let me conduct phone interviews on speakerphone in our Sadler split double. Thank you for always being there for me even when I was barely home.

Mom: Thanks for listening to me gush and cry over this newspaper for almost three years. I’m who I am today because of you. I love you.