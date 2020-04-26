Duck: Corey Henry

I’m definitely crying as I write this. I’m not the best with words, but I’ll try my best to describe how thankful I am for everyone I’ve met at The Daily Orange so far. After two semesters, I feel that The D.O. has become a true home away from home for me. I attach a lot of moments from my time in-house with music, so I paired everyone with a song. Here we go!

Ally: The belief you have in me is what pushes me to be a better photographer and person. Whenever you’re around I instantly feel more calm, and I feel more motivated and inspired. You always know what to say when I’m full of self-doubt or indecision. You have taught me so much in such a small amount of time, and I’m so thankful. The amount of love you have shown me and those around you means the world, and I’m so lucky to call you my mentor. — “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves

Molly and Dan: Thank you both for believing in me enough to take on such an important role. When you both brought up to me the prospect of being photo editor, I thought you were both crazy. I didn’t think I could take on the role going into my sophomore year, but you two believed in me and that motivated me to give it my all. Thank you so much. — “Band on the Run” by Wings

Diana: I missed you so much in the spring because you made me feel really comfortable being in-house. You are so welcoming and encouraging, and I missed your presence, your laugh and your photos more than you know! — “Calabria 2008” by Enur feat. Natasja

Kevin: Every time you showed me what you were working on, be it for The D.O. or otherwise, I wanted to cry because of how amazing and beautiful everything you make is! I really miss our jam sessions in the old visuals room. — “My Favorite Part” by Mac Miller feat. Ariana Grande

Amy: You are so encouraging and kind, and I feel so lucky and grateful that I was able to work with and learn from you these past two semesters! You are immensely talented and dedicated, and I’ll never forget that one night where “Stickwitu” came on and we were all just vibing in the old visuals room. — “Stickwitu” by The Pussycat Dolls

Casey: I remember at one of our first headed meetings during the fall semester I was so nervous because I didn’t really know anyone that worked in-house yet, but you brought up dogs and really made me feel like I was already a part of the house. Thank you for being so kind, hilarious, and welcoming! — “Fair Game” by Dayglow

Emma: My fashion icon – I hope to reach your level of fashion one day! The amount of care and effort you put into everything you do is something I really admire, and I am so excited to see what you and Casey accomplish next year! Thank you for letting me pull you into photoshoots around the house, and I hope there will be more to come! — “Whipped Cream” by Ari Lennox

Danny: Thank you for being such a chill sports boy and having what seemed like an unlimited amount of patience. You always bring fun wherever you go, and Sports selects were always a blast. — “New Light” by John Mayer

KJ: I’d be lying if I said I didn’t miss yelling at you from across the house at 744. Thank you for always hyping me up, and you’re always welcome at the Henry household. — “Tadow” by Masego and KFJ

Chris C.: We’ll definitely have to fight over the title of D.O.’s resident music expert. I’m so excited to see everything you accomplish next semester! You’re gonna kill it! (Also, watch the most recent season of Love Island already.) — “King Kunta” by Kendrick Lamar

Gabe and Nat: You two always make me smile! You’ve both definitely caught me on bad days but have always managed to brighten them and make me feel so much better! Thank you both for being you! — “Best Friend” by Rex Orange County

Haley and Leff: I feel like at this point in the duck I’m indebted to everyone, but especially you two. You both made me feel so welcome and confident about taking on such a large role on staff. You both are hilarious, caring and really inspiring. Thank you so much for everything! — “Schuyler Sisters” by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Nabeeha, Katie M, Shannon, Emily S, and Katie G: I cannot express how happy you all make me, I legitimately cannot. Each of you are so wonderful to be around, and each time any of you walk into the visuals room I have to shout your names because you all make me that excited to see you! — “Guilty Conscience” by 070 Shake

Everyone in house: I seriously was really close to making my duck just a list of names because everyone is so important to me. Thank you all for the wonderful memories! — “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog

Sarah L.: I’m so incredibly grateful I was able to work with you this semester. You are so committed and caring, and you bring so much light and happiness into every room you walk into. Thank you for being such an incredible light and friend. — “Stay” by The Aces

Talia: I’ve told you this many times, and I’ll repeat it many more: I could not have done this job without you by my side. The amount of love you bring into the house everyday always made me feel like I belonged and that I was right where I needed to be. Thank you for everything. (If I could put heart emojis in my duck, I’d put a thousand!) — “The Sea” by Joey Pecoraro

Elizabeth: Another person I could not have done this job without. Elizabeth, I owe you so much mac n’ cheese and oreos! You have done so much for me and have kept me so calm and collected throughout these two semesters. I really don’t know where I would be without you. Thank you for being such an amazing friend and roommate! — “Burnin’ Up” by The Jonas Brothers

Thank you everyone, and I love you all!