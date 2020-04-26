Duck: Amy Nakamura

It’s hard to think about what my life will be like without The D.O. But it’s harder to say who I would be without it.

Lucy: Thank you so much for bringing me to this wonderful place. The best decision I’ve made in college is applying for The D.O. I’m so lucky I was able to learn from such a talented person like you.

The Alexas: Thank you for always being so encouraging to a shy and nervous freshman like myself. Even after freshman year, the sign on the 744 management door always reminded me of the powerful women that had stood behind it. Miss you both! – Pants Queen

Rori: No party is complete without you there. You always cast such a bright light on everyone around you. Thanks for always hanging out in Food.com with me (and introducing me to spicy chicken bowls lol).

Ali: Your bright attitude and warm personality made working those long nights so much easier. Thank you for always looking out for us and being such a supportive PD to all of the design team.

Lydia: No matter where you are, I always feel like you’re the coolest girl in the room. I know wherever you go, you’ll thrive.

Anna H: I’ll never forget our 2 p.m. trip to DJ’s. Or the pup food survey. Or any iconic move that you make. You’re a D.O. legend with or without Adobe Creative Cloud.

Corey: Even before you came into the house, we all knew how gifted you were. I’m so glad I was able to get to know the kind-hearted person behind the raw talent. You and Talia truly made the Visuals section a calm and nurturing place for your staff.

Billman: You’re a photography star and such a compassionate person. Thanks for always being ready when we needed you. P.S. I’m sorry for leaving Nabeeha stranded.

Emily: I have so much respect for someone that can do it all, and you’re exactly that person. Over these past semesters, I’ve really enjoyed seeing you grow in every role you take on. Your attention to detail is unmatched.

Karleigh: Your illustration skills constantly amazed me. I really don’t know how you would create such fun and beautiful graphics on tight deadlines. I really miss your witty jokes and positive attitude around The D.O.

Eva: It was always a joy to work with you in Digital. Thanks for dealing with all of the craziness that was Kevin and myself. I’m so grateful to have had such an easy-going and talented person on our team. I know your skills are going to take you so far in life.

Sessa: I’ll never forget that fire Edit Board. You have such a powerful way with words and a gift when it comes to storytelling.

Emma F: Hands down, you’re the most put-together person I have ever met. I feel like everything you do, you do it effortlessly and flawlessly. It’s been an absolute pleasure to read the stories you write. You’re such a talented and kind person, and I’m so glad I’ve gotten to know you over these past few semesters.

Richard: Digital plays a vital role at this paper, and I’m so glad you’re the one who is taking it over.

Casey T: You always managed to create such beautiful and informative videos. I’m so happy we got to work together this past semester. You’ve got such a great eye, and it was always a joy to see the stories you and your team shared.

Aro: I don’t miss fighting you on Sports tweets and headlines, but I do miss hanging out with you in Digital. Also, thanks for picking up some Pulp stories. You’re such a strong writer, and I can’t wait to read your work in national publications someday.

Roshan: Thanks for not taking embarrassing pictures of me on the airplane.

Danny: Don’t know if it’s just the Fratty McGee in you, but you always kept things fun and interesting. You were always so calm and collected under pressure, and I think that makes you a great leader. I’m glad I had the chance to work with you. Also, I’ll take a vitamin water.

KJ: Although sometimes we went crazy (never forget Football Guide 2019), working with you in-house was a blast. You’re an amazing writer who isn’t limited to one section or beat. I’ve always admired your ability to find stories that matter. I’m so excited to see all that you’ll accomplish in the future. I know whatever you do, it’ll be great.

Katie M: Digital is such a blast, and I know you and Richard will continue to make it better. You’re so sweet and easy to work with. I’ll be sure to check out all your hard work throughout next semester!

Nabeeha: I’m so sorry for leaving you in the University Neighborhood that one time. But thank you for spending five hours with me on that Greyhound bus back to NYC. I’m so excited to watch you take on the role of PD! You’re so talented. I will personally fight anyone for you that says otherwise! You’ve got this.

Sarah Allam: You’re a goddess. Seriously, no one else can conjure beautiful pieces of art like only you, a goddess, can. I’ve always been amazed at your ability to constantly create under deadlines. I swear you just ooze talent. On top of all of that, you’re so kind and funny. You’re a pillar of The D.O. — I don’t know how we’d function without you.

Lizzie: Thank you for carrying on one of my favorite parts of The D.O.: the podcast. Even from your first email, I’ve admired your initiative and determination to make the pod better and better. I know you’re going to dominate the podcast industry with your knowledge and intuition. Also, I miss our class with Craig.

Ghael: Edward R. Murrow. Walter Cronkite. Ghael Fobes. To me, you’re already one of the greats. I think it really amazes everyone at how much natural talent you possess. I really don’t know how you do everything perfectly in a professional manner. Thank you for helping Kevin and I create something new and wonderful.

OG: Whaddup Sam! I’ve always admired your strong work ethic as well as your calm and steady leadership skills. Thanks for saving me that day. I know you and your FOIA requests are out to change the world.

Morgan: Your attention to detail when it comes to editing is spot on. I really don’t think I’ve met a person who is better with deadlines than you are. At the same time, you always managed to be so kind to everyone in the section. I’ve really appreciated all of your hard work this semester, and I’m so glad to have had you on the Pulp team.

Sydney: Your eagerness and positive attitude made working late nights at the house a little bit easier. Thank you for always being ready for anything and being my number one hypewoman. I promise to be hyping you and Pulp up from NYC (or wherever I am lol). You’re going to do amazing things at The D.O. and beyond.

Susan: Although our time together got cut short, it was such an honor to know you. Whenever you were in the room, I somehow found myself laughing. I hope you’re doing well at home, and I know I’ll see your byline in magazines around the world someday.

Mandy: Your talent and ability to push out amazing stories under short deadlines is incredible. Every single week, you blew me away with your work ethic and way with words. Even during class with Professor Keller, your talent shone through. At the same time, you’re one of the sweetest people I’ve met. I know you’re destined for amazing things in the world of journalism.

Chris C: It was always a joy working you in Pulp, sitting at that broken table. It’s easy to tell how much you care about the writers and the stories they’re trying to tell. You’ve got a knack for storytelling, and I know you possess all the characteristics of a good leader. The D.O. is so lucky to have someone like you.

Diana: THE POWER OF PULP! I’m so glad you and Haley talked me into Pulp editor. Throughout all of my semesters in house, you both pushed me into something I knew deep-down I wanted to do. I’ll forever be grateful for that. Never stop being that b*tch. Periodt.

Sarah the DJ: This is an advertisement in The D.O. for you and your amazing musical talents. Thank you for showing us all a good time.

Leffert: Thank you for keeping the staff afloat during tough times. It’s clear how much you care about this paper and the people who work on it. I really appreciated having your leadership throughout these past two semesters, and I’ll miss you and all the JJ pictures!

Haley: Thank you for planting the idea of Pulp editor in my head. It was a role I didn’t expect but couldn’t have loved more. All of it wouldn’t have been possible without your leadership and dedication to The Orange. You’re such a natural-born leader and caring person. While our D.O. careers have ended, I know our friendship never will. Also, shout-out Dave Jorgenson.

Kevin: It’s crazy to think that we had barely spoken a word to each other before working together. Yet, you were the best partner anyone could ask for. I’m constantly in awe of your talent and skill. Seriously, everything you touch turns to gold. You’re one of the most talented and humble people I know, and I really appreciated having you with me in Digital. I’ll never forget all the memories we made from the late nights alting, to dancing Calabria 2008 with Diana at parties, to Rochester. Whenever you’re around, I know it’s going to be a good time. Kevin Camelo, thank you.

Casey D: You’re so strong, and I will always admire you for that. It truly blows my mind how composed and strategic you’re when faced with a crisis. At the same time, you bring such a bright light to the house. I’ll miss all the memes and Slack reacts. I’ll miss your meatballs. But I think I’ll miss hearing your laugh ring out throughout the house the most. The D.O. is so lucky to have someone like you, and I’m so lucky to have you as a friend. I know this is corny, but please never change.

Talia: We’ve endured so much together over these past few semesters (and definitely this past semester in particular lol). Thank you for always being so encouraging. You’re one of the sweetest people I know. Even in the fall semester of our freshman year, your passion and love for this paper shone through in all of your work. I’m just so excited to see all of the beauty you’ll continue to create in this world.

Jen, Meredith and Charlotte: To the most beautiful ladies I know, thanks for always making me laugh and taking the time to listen. I could always find solace in Jen’s freshman dorm or your South apartment. Whenever I’m with any of you, I just feel like I can breathe easier (Rosa also helped with this). I hope everyone has friends as talented and wonderful as you three are. Where you lead, I will follow.

Hope: I remember eating ramen on the floor of Day 305 after a particularly late night. I was so scared I’d wake you up with the water boiler, and I did. I’m sorry for that and for all the late nights I’ve ditched you for The D.O. Regardless, I always loved coming back to you, and thank you for always being there. Well, I finally left The D.O. Now, let’s hang out.

Nick: Thanks for driving me around, bringing me dinner and ultimately, sticking it out with me. I don’t know what I’d do without your support—I know I’ll always have you to lean on. But at the same time, you make me feel like I can do anything. Love you with all my heart. I can’t wait for all the new adventures we’ll share together.

Andy: Nothing makes me happier than seeing you succeed at the things you work so hard at. I’m sorry this year has been a mess but know that all of your hard work isn’t for nothing. I’m so excited to watch you continue to excel and grow into the wonderful person you are. Go Blue! Love you.

Mom and Dad: Thank you for being my biggest fans. It meant so much to me, and others on staff, that you would read The D.O. so often. I’m so lucky to have parents like you two, who really support me through everything. Despite it all, Syracuse still feels like the right choice. I couldn’t have done it all without the love and reassurance you provided. I love you both so much.

To everyone else: What you’re doing is important. I know that’s easy to forget sometimes. It may feel impossible, but there is always a way.