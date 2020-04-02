DPS launches tracker for bias incident investigations

The Department of Public Safety has launched an investigation tracker on its bias incident reports page, DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in a campus-wide email Thursday.

At least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents have been reported on and near Syracuse University’s campus since Nov. 7. The tracker, which lists a total of 27 incidents, will display and monitor the investigative status of all reported incidents, Maldonado said.

“Anyone may review an incident, when and where it occurred, details of the incident, and the status of the investigation,” he said.

Of the 27 listed incidents, 17 are marked as “Open – No investigative update.” The open investigations include reports of racist graffiti targeting Asian and Black individuals found in several residence halls and campus buildings. The tracker does not list the status of racist graffiti reported in Day Hall between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

An investigation into a Nov. 27 report of racist graffiti targeting Black people that was found on the fourth floor of Day Hall is also listed as open, but all leads have been exhausted, according to the tracker.

DPS has turned four incident investigations over to the Syracuse or Manlius police departments. There are no investigative leads or updates on any of the four incidents, according to the tracker.

The four incidents include a supposed white supremacist manifesto that was allegedly sent to students’ cell phones in Bird Library on Nov. 19. The Syracuse Police Department is also investigating a Dec. 16 report that an SU student was assaulted and called a homophobic slur while outside a local bar.

SPD closed an investigation into four incidents of graffiti reported Nov. 20 in and around Bird Library and Irving Garage. The incident involved an arrest, according to the tracker. SPD arrested SU freshman Kym McGowan that same day for graffiti in support of the #NotAgainSU movement that was found in the same area.

Investigations into six of the 27 incidents have been closed, according to the tracker.

A Black woman reported Nov. 16 that a large group of people shouted racial slurs at her as she walked past College Place. DPS closed the investigation and referred the case to the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, according to the tracker.

SU suspended its chapter of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity in November after its members and guests were allegedly involved in shouting the racial slur.

The investigation into anti-Semitic graffiti depicting a swastika found in Bird Library and reported Jan. 22 was also closed and referred to OSRR.

An incident involving racist graffiti targeting Asian individuals found in the Physics Building and reported Nov. 16 is also listed as closed. The graffiti was found to be dated, according to the tracker.

The tracker states that two of the six closed incidents are “unfounded.” An Asian American SU student reported Jan. 30 that they were verbally harassed by several individuals driving on Comstock Avenue. An incident involving a screenshot containing racist comments about Black people was also reported to DPS on Feb. 22.

Although some DPS operations have been limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, its emergency communications center is still open, and DPS officers are patrolling campus 24/7, Maldonado said.

“We continue to actively investigate the bias incidents that have occurred on our campus,” he said. “A reward remains available, thanks to the generosity of a concerned donor, for those who provide information that leads to the identification of responsible individuals.”