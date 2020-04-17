Women's Basketball

DeLisha Milton-Jones named head coach of Old Dominion

Elizabeth Billman | Asst. Photo Editor

DeLisha Milton-Jones was only at Syracuse for one season after spending the previous two as head coach of Pepperdine.

By Danny EmermanSports Editor

After one season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Syracuse, DeLisha Milton-Jones has been named the head coach of Old Dominion. 

“My heart is filled with excitement as I step up to lead the women’s basketball program at Old Dominion,” Milton-Jones said in ODU’s news release. 

At Syracuse, Milton-Jones worked with the frontcourt players by using a hands-on approach in practice. She was also heavily involved in recruiting the No. 4 incoming freshman class in the nation. 

It’s the second consecutive year that Hillsman has lost valuable assistants, as both Tammi Reiss and Adeniyi Amadou left after the 2018-19 season for Rhode Island. Hillsman congratulated Milton-Jones on Friday on Twitter, saying “We are thankful for all the knowledge she brought to our program and wish her the best in her next chapter.” 

Milton-Jones joined Syracuse’s staff after helping turn Pepperdine’s program around. She played in the WNBA for 17 seasons before becoming a coach. At the time of her retirement in 2016, the two-time WNBA champion ranked in the top-10 in WNBA history in points (5,571), rebounds (2,574) and steals (619) and was the all-time leader in games played (499). She also won two Olympic gold medals as a player. 

“DeLisha has experienced success at every level possible as a student-athlete, professional athlete, USA basketball team member and a coach,” Old Dominion Director of Athletics Camden Wood Selig said. “In addition, DeLisha has been a successful intercollegiate head women’s basketball coach so she knows firsthand what the job entails.”  

