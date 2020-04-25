Defensive end Alton Robinson drafted in 5th round by Seattle Seahawks

Former Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Robinson was a three-year starter on the defensive line for the Orange, finishing tied for seventh in Syracuse history with 19.5 sacks throughout his career. Paired opposite fellow defensive end Kendall Coleman in 2018, the pair helped improve Syracuse’s defense by combining to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference in sacks. Robinson was twice named to an All-ACC selection, in 2018 and 2019.

Many draft experts predicted him to land in the third or fourth round because of his speed and athleticism off the edge. His 40-yard dash time was 4.69 seconds, third-highest of all defensive lineman in the class. Only one other lineman recorded a higher vertical jump (35.5 inches) at the NFL scouting combine in February.

Robinson initially committed to Texas A&M coming out of high school, but was charged with second-degree robbery while he attended Judson (Texas) High School. While the charges were later dropped, his scholarship was too. Robinson spent a year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before transferring to Syracuse.

Robinson is the first SU player drafted in 2020, with the potential for Coleman, wideout Trishton Jackson and punter Sterling Hofrichter to join him on the final day of the draft on Saturday.