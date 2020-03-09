Syracuse hospital tests patient for coronavirus

A patient at Crouse Hospital is being tested for the coronavirus.

The patient arrived at the hospital late Sunday and is in isolation, Syracuse.com reported Monday. Doctors say the patient is at very low risk of having the virus. Crouse has sent samples from the patient to a state lab in Albany and expects results in one to two days.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 97 countries, infected over 113,700 and killed more than 4,000 worldwide.

There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onondaga County. There were 142 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state as of Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter.

Syracuse University canceled its study abroad program in Florence, Italy on Feb. 25 amid the virus’ outbreak. It also suspended its program in Madrid on Monday. The university canceled all university-sponsored spring break travel and issued a travel advisory warning Friday.

Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a campus-wide email that SU has formed a plan for students to finish the semester online should the university suspend on-campus classes. Syverud met with officials from the state health and education departments last week to discuss SU’s response to the virus.

“It has become clear that we must be ready to deploy a strategy that takes into account the health and safety of our community as well as the academic obligations we have to our students,” Syverud said.