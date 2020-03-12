SU suspends Strasbourg center, provides guidance for on-campus residents

Syracuse University has suspended its abroad center in Strasbourg, France amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The university is working with airlines and the U.S. government to help students return home safely and quickly, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release Thursday.

SU Abroad’s decision came after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from most European countries starting Friday at midnight. The university has already suspended its abroad programs in London, Madrid and Florence, Italy due to the spread of the virus.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 100 countries, infected more than 118,300 and killed more than 4,000 as of Wednesday. There were 216 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state as of Wednesday, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The Office of the Comptroller is planning to share information on how students and faculty can request reimbursement for canceled university travel, Haynie said. SU has canceled all university-sponsored international travel and has suspended all domestic spring break programs.

The university will continue to provide students with regular updates about SU’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Haynie said. He also provided additional guidance to students preparing to leave campus for spring break and transition to online learning.

SU will suspend all on-campus instruction and switch to online classes starting at the end of the academic day Friday and lasting until at least March 30. The plan is part of the university’s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S.

“This is a dynamic and uncertain decision-making environment, and therefore we ask that all members of our community pay close attention to Syracuse University’s ongoing COVID-19 communications,” Haynie said.

Students who have the ability to leave SU housing should do so at the earliest opportunity, Haynie said. The university has taken steps to allow students who need to remain on campus to stay in their residence halls, he said.

Certain dining centers, libraries, and residence hall fitness centers will remain open while residential classes are suspended, Haynie said.

Family and friends of SU students seeking to move out before Sunday can sign in at residence hall security desks instead of requesting a guest pass, Haynie said. Family and friends will not be permitted to access residence halls after Sunday at 9 p.m., and the online guest pass system will be inactive while residential instruction is suspended, Haynie said.

Students who remain in residence halls over spring break may sign current students into their residence halls as long as the guest resides in an SU residence hall and has not traveled during spring break, Haynie said.

Students who must remain in university housing over spring break must register with the Office of Student Living as soon as possible, he said.

“Students vacating University housing—for any period of time during spring break—will not be permitted to return to campus until at least March 30,” Haynie said. “We implore you: plan accordingly.”

The recreation portion of the Barnes Center at The Arch will close effective 5 p.m. on Friday, Haynie said. Health care and counseling will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until at least March 30, he said.

Resident advisors will also be allowed to remain on campus during spring break, Haynie said, but they cannot return until at least March 30 if they choose to leave campus.

SU’s Student Employment Services is encouraging on-campus employers to help student employees find remote work while in-person classes are suspended, Haynie said. The university asks supervisors to provide students with their regular working hours between March 23 and March 30.

The university is aware that some students may require financial support to purchase the technology required for online distance learning, Haynie said. Students on financial aid who need to purchase computers for remote access can submit a financial aid appeal, he said.

“We recognize this is a difficult and challenging time and ask that everyone continue to offer their support, grace and compassion to their fellow community members,” Haynie said.