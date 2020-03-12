SU students at global partner schools in Europe to leave by Friday

Syracuse University students at global partner schools in Europe should make arrangements to leave the partner countries by midnight Friday, according to an email sent Thursday to students in the programs.

The announcement came hours after President Donald Trump ordered a 30-day ban on travel from most European countries due to the novel coronavirus. The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens and permanent residents or those in the United Kingdom. The U.S. Department of State also issued a global Level 3 travel advisory Wednesday in response to the virus.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to over 100 countries, infected over 118, 300 and killed more than 4,000 worldwide. SU has suspended its abroad programs in London, Madrid, Florence, Italy and Strasbourg, France amid the virus’ spread.

Students at SU’s World Partner Programs in Europe, excluding those in the U.K. and Ireland, should contact their world partner staff to clarify plans for continuing the semester and returning home, the email states.

International students who may experience difficulties returning to the U.S. will be prioritized, according to the email.

“We are stunned by the sudden and unprecedented decision to prohibit the travel of foreign nationals from Europe to the US,” the email states. “We are working aggressively to evaluate each world partner location and program.”

Jen Barrett, a junior studying abroad in SU’s CET Prague/FAMU program, said in a text message to The Daily Orange that a program official told students at 3 a.m. that the borders from Europe to the U.S. were closing. The students were told they had to buy plane tickets and leave within a day, Barrett said.

A lot of students were still purchasing tickets by about 6 a.m., and some seemed in denial that they had to go home, Barrett said.

SU Abroad will consider the global travel advisory in deciding how to move forward with World Partner Programs outside of Europe, according to the email. Travel advisories have previously focused only on the COVID-19 risk in specific areas, the email reads.

“This blanket approach complicates consideration of risks to your health and safety,” the email states. “We will communicate further soon.”