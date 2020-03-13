SU to reimburse travel expenses, provide faculty accommodations

Syracuse University officials encouraged staff to work remotely and detailed refunds for suspended university travel in two updates on the novel coronavirus Friday.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 117 countries, infected at least 125,048 and killed over 4,000. There are currently 421 confirmed cases in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. There are no confirmed cases in Onondaga County.

SU has suspended all study abroad and global partner programs in Europe after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from most European countries this week. The ban, which takes effect at midnight, excludes the U.K. and Ireland. SU has also canceled all university-sponsored spring break travel.

Students, faculty and staff can request refunds for university-related travel suspended amid the coronavirus spread, University Comptroller Jean Gallipeau said in an SU News release.

Those seeking refunds for canceled university travel should first request reimbursements from hotels, airlines and event organizers before submitting refund requests through SU, Gallipeau said. The university’s policy reimburses canceled trips and events if appropriate receipts are submitted.

Refunds for travel expenses the university paid for will be deposited into the account where the expenses were charged, Gallipeau said.

The university on Friday also advised staff to take caution if traveling outside of central New York.

Faculty and staff who visit countries with travel advisories ranked at a Level 2 or above from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should remain off-campus for two weeks following their return to central New York, said Andrew Gordon, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, in an SU News release.

The university has simplified its Flexible Work Policy procedures and has created an online platform for flexible work requests to be submitted, Gordon said. SU is encouraging faculty and staff to work from home as much as possible, he said.

Faculty and staff who have underlying health conditions or who have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 are being given special considerations, Gordon said.

The university offers paid personal and sick leaves to eligible staff, Gordon said. Faculty and staff should not come to campus if they’re experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus, flu or other respiratory disease.

“The University will continue to evaluate the health situation and University practices to ensure that we are supporting staff during these challenging times,” Gordon said.