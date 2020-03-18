SU to provide information about room and board refunds

Syracuse University will provide information about university policies regarding refunds for room and board soon, an SU official said in a Wednesday update on the coronavirus pandemic.

SU announced Monday that it will transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester. University officials have focused on the health and safety of students who are still on campus as the virus spreads, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 143 countries, infected at least 179,057 people and killed over 7,057. There are currently 2,382 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and at least 12 people have died. Onondaga County confirmed its first two cases Monday.

Students who live in university housing should plan to move out and retrieve their belongings by Sunday, Haynie said. The university on Tuesday released a schedule and guidelines for packing up and moving out of SU residence halls and apartments.

Students seeking health care and counseling services at the Barnes Center at The Arch should call first to schedule an appointment, Haynie said. All counseling appointments will be held over the phone, he said.

Faculty and staff who receive direction from health care professionals to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 will not be required to use their personal sick leave, Haynie said.

The university will also expand coverage for faculty and staff enrolled in its health plans to include telemedicine, Haynie said. SU will also provide faculty and staff access to a national online health provider that will give them 24/7 online access to doctors and therapists beginning April 1, he said.

The university’s libraries will be also closed until further notice, Haynie said. Library staff will be available to assist students and faculty online and will still have access to the library buildings, he said.