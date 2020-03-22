Students allowed to opt for pass/fail grading option for most courses

Syracuse University undergraduate students can now choose a pass/fail grading option for most courses offered this semester, the university announced Sunday.

The expanded grading option is only available for the spring 2020 semester and excludes online classes offered through the University College, said Chris Johnson, associate provost for academic affairs, in an SU News release.

The decision to allow a pass/fail grading option for any undergraduate student was made “in light of the quickly developing COVID-19 pandemic and in recognition of the stress it is causing,” Johnson said. SU typically does not allow students to take more than 24 credits pass/fail.

The university announced on Monday that it will move classes online for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 300,000 and killed over 14,000 worldwide. Onondaga County has confirmed 45 cases of the virus.

SU on Wednesday extended the deadline for students to drop a course or switch to a pass/fail grading option to April 3. Any student who would like to use the expanded pass/fail option must email their academic advisor by that date, Johnson said.

Students should consult their advisor before making the course adjustments, he said.

“There are many important things to consider before choosing this grading option,” Johnson said.

Some majors require students to have minimum GPAs, and many professional graduate programs discourage students from taking key courses pass/fail, Johnson said. Some studio and performance based courses also have unique grading systems that may not be suited for the pass/fail option, he said.

Students who have scholarships or other forms of financial aid that require a minimum GPA should “be very careful” about choosing the pass/fail option, Johnson said.

“A grade of ‘P’ will not affect your GPA, but a grade of ‘F’ will,” he said.

Students should also speak with their advisor if they plan to pursue a career that includes certification or licensure, Johnson said. Some licensing agencies require that students report letter grades from core courses, he said.

If students would like to switch any of their classes to pass/fail, advisors will work with students’ home schools or colleges, as well as the Office of the Registrar, to make any necessary changes, Johnson said.