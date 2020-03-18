NotAgainSU ends occupation after 31 days

#NotAgainSU is ending its occupation of Crouse-Hinds Hall after 31 days, the movement announced Wednesday evening.

The movement, led by Black students, has occupied Crouse-Hinds Hall since Feb. 17 to continue protesting SU’s handling of at least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurred on or near Main Campus since early November. Organizers previously held a sit-in at the Barnes Center at the Arch for eight days.

#NotAgainSU decided to end its occupation after organizers on Wednesday secured a virtual meeting with university officials to solidify commitments made on the movement’s revised demands, #NotAgainSU said in an Instagram post. The meeting will be held “in the near future,” the movement said.

Organizers and SU officials met four times in early March to negotiate on the demands. After the meetings ended without a resolution, administrators ended negotiations but said the university would provide other means for discussion.

#NotAgainSU previously said it would remain in Crouse-Hinds until negotiations were complete. The movement’s decision to leave the building comes days after SU announced it would move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This movement is not over but this chapter of the Crouse-Hinds protest is,” #NotAgainSU said via Instagram.

During the virtual discussion, the movement hopes to create and digitally sign a binding document addressing previous negotiations, the movement said.

#NotAgainSU will also release a full statement on the end of the occupation in the “near future,” the movement said.

“We can not thank everyone enough for their continuous support and know that this movement isn’t possible without you,” #NotAgainSU said.