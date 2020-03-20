New York state non-essential business employees ordered to stay home

All employees of non-essential businesses must stay home to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Friday.

The state will enforce the workforce restriction through civil fines and mandatory business closures, Cuomo said. The governor’s executive order excludes those employed at grocery stores and pharmacies, among other businesses.

“This is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said. “This is not life as usual. Accept it, realize it, and deal with it.”

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over 265,000 people and killed more than 11,000 globally. There are currently over 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus in New York state, and at least 35 people have died. Onondaga County has confirmed 13 cases.

Syracuse University is working to understand how the mandate will affect staff who work on campus, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release. The university will provide guidance to SU employees “very soon,” he said.

Loading…

The governor implemented several other measures Friday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and increase the state’s ability to treat those who contract it.

New York state is banning non-essential gatherings of any size, Cuomo said. The state previously limited gatherings to no more than 50 people to prevent the spread of the virus through social distancing.

It’s unclear how the ban will affect SU’s Commencement 2020 ceremony, scheduled for May 10. The university said Thursday that it would provide an update on whether it would cancel or postpone this year’s ceremony “very soon.”

Along with canceling non-essential gatherings, Cuomo urged those who are most vulnerable to the virus to stay home as much as possible and wear a mask in the presence of others. He urged all New Yorkers to avoid public transportation unless absolutely necessary.

The governor also halted all non-essential construction. It is also unclear how the order will affect ongoing renovation projects at SU, including those to the Carrier Dome and Schine Student Center.

The state is also planning to cancel elective surgeries in the near future to free up additional hospital space, he said.

Regulations governing the use of space in medical facilities will be relaxed as the number of COVID-19 cases increases, Cuomo said. He asked hospitals to maximize their use of space to account for an influx of COVID-19 patients.

“The rate of increase in the number of cases portends a total overwhelming of our hospital system,” Cuomo said.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been working with the state to create temporary medical facilities, Cuomo said. New York state is considering several SUNY and CUNY schools as temporary sites, and St. Johns and Fordham universities have also offered their facilities, he said.

The governor said he’s also planning to incentivize businesses to produce medical supplies, such as hand sanitizer and masks.

“It’s that kind of creativity we need from businesses,” he said. “I can’t mandate that businesses make something, but I can offer financial incentives, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The state will also halt all commercial and residential evictions for 90 days, Cuomo said. The governor said he understands the new measures may be disruptive to the state economy, but protecting the health and safety of New Yorkers must come first.

“This is a statewide order,” Cuomo said. “It’s not what anyone else but me is doing, and I accept full responsibility.”