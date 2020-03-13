New York bans gatherings of 500 or more people
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of 500 or more people in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in New York state.
The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 100 countries, infected over 125,000 people and killed over 4,600.
The New York State Department of Health confirmed 216 cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. There are currently no confirmed cases in Onondaga County. Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to the virus’ spread.
The ban goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m., Cuomo said in a tweet Thursday. Buildings with maximum occupancies of 500 or fewer people are required to reduce capacity by 50% as well.
The state implemented the measure to “reduce the density of people across the state,” Cuomo said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends social distancing as a method for communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing includes avoiding crowded public spaces, mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from other people when possible, according to the CDC.
Alongside several schools in New York, Syracuse University announced on Tuesday that it will suspend on-campus classes until at least March 30 in response to the virus. The university will shift to online classes starting at the end of Friday.
Cuomo announced a 1-mile “containment area” in New Rochelle, a suburb in Westchester County near New York City. The county most recently reported 121 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest count of the six affected counties in the state.
