NCAA plans tournaments with no fans, no changes yet for ACC

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday that the upcoming championship tournaments, including men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be held with “only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in the press release. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

The NCAA made the decision after consulting with public health officials and its COVID-19 advisory panel. The spectator restriction applies to the upcoming NIT, an official confirmed to The Daily Orange. The WNIT “is continuing with its standard preparation in advance of the event,” it said in a statement.

Syracuse’s second-round ACC tournament match against North Carolina in Greensboro, North Carolina will be played unaffected, with fans in attendance. In a statement, the Atlantic Coast Conference said it will “evaluate the remainder of the tournament.”

The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, however, will restrict fan access, per the conference’s press release. All further spring and winter Big Ten sports, including championship and tournament events, “will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.” The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will also have limited access, the commissioner announced.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ivy League cancelled all of its spring sports for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. This decision will affect Syracuse’s upcoming schedules in various sports.

In men’s lacrosse, the Ivy League has three top-five teams — No. 2 Cornell, No. 3 Princeton and No. 5 Yale. No. 1 Syracuse’s game against Cornell, scheduled for April 7, won’t happen. Syracuse was also scheduled to play at Cornell in women’s lacrosse on April 14. SU Softball was also scheduled to play at Cornell on April 15.

No other conference has canceled competition, and Syracuse Athletics’ statement as of March 10 said “there have been no changes to our competition schedule.” Syracuse University has already suspended on-campus classes until at least March 30.

“In partnership with the University officials, Syracuse University Athletics continues to monitor and assess information from agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Onondaga County Department of Health to inform decisions that are in the best interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes and staff,” the statement read.

Syracuse Athletics could not be immediately reached for an updated comment.