Mark Lodato appointed dean of Newhouse School

Syracuse University has appointed Mark Lodato to serve as dean of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, the university announced Monday.

Lodato, currently the associate dean of Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, will step into the role of dean on July 1, according to an SU News release. The Board of Trustees Executive Committee approved his appointment.

Newhouse began the search for its next permanent dean in July after former dean Lorraine Branham died of cancer in April. Branham led the school for 11 years. Amy Falkner has served as interim dean since April.

“I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of such innovative leaders as Lorraine Branham and David Rubin,” Lodato said in the release. “With guidance and support from a world-class faculty and an unrivaled alumni community, Newhouse students have the scholarship, training and tools to achieve great success in the years ahead.”

As dean of Newhouse, Lodato will manage financial resources and oversee curriculum and enrollment, according to the release. He will report to Interim Provost John Liu and will serve on the Chancellor’s Council and Academic Deans’ Cabinet.

Lodato taught newscast production and television reporting courses at the Cronkite School and helped create partnerships with major media outlets, including ABC News and Fox Sports, according to the release. Enrollment and revenue also increased at the school during Lodato’s tenure.

“We are fortunate to have found such an experienced, innovative and highly sought-after leader to build on past successes and propel the Newhouse School into the next decade to even greater distinction,” Liu said in the release.

Lodato earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master of education from ASU, according to the release. He began his career as a broadcast journalist, working as an investigative reporter, anchor and political correspondent at network affiliates across the country.