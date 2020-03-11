Lockerbie bomber could get new appeal

The convicted bomber of Pan Am Flight 103 could receive a posthumous appeal after a Scottish review panel on Wednesday called the original conviction a “miscarriage of justice.”

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, of Libya, was convicted in 2001 for the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The plane exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 passengers and 11 people in the ground. It was the largest terrorist attack in the history of the United Kingdom.

Among the passengers were 35 Syracuse University students returning from a semester abroad in London and Florence, Italy. The students are honored every year as part of the university’s Remembrance Week.

Sentenced to 27 years in prison, al-Megrahi died in 2012 from prostate cancer after being released on compassionate grounds. The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission announced Wednesday that it approved an application from al-Megrahi’s family to send the case to an appeals court. The cases will now go to Scotland’s High Court for a decision.

Some families of victims supported the application, according to The Guardian. al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, was the only person ever convicted for the bombing. Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi accepted his country’s responsibility for the bombing in 2003 and allowed compensation to the victims’ families. Gaddafi was long suspected of ordering the attack but never admitted to doing so.

Aamer Anwar, a lawyer for the al-Megrahi family, spoke at a press briefing after the Scottish review panel announced its decision. He read a statement from al-Megrahi’s son, Ali.

“Finally my family has hope that our father’s name will be cleared,” he said. “I am grateful to all those who have supported my family in their long struggle for justice.”

The Scottish commission ruled that the original jury reached an “unreasonable verdict,” meaning the conviction was one no reasonable jury could have given. The commission also found that prosecutors failed to disclose evidence that could have helped al-Megrahi’s defense lawyers.

Several appeals have failed since al-Megrahi’s 2001 conviction, and his involvement in the bombing has been called into question. In 2015, Scottish judges ruled that families of Lockerbie bombing victims could not file an appeal of behalf of al-Megrahi, according to the BBC.