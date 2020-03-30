How the NCAA’s eligibility vote impacts Syracuse seniors

On Monday, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow graduating seniors whose spring seasons ended prematurely an extra year of eligibility. According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, individual schools will ultimately decide how much scholarship aid to offer each athlete.

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the NCAA Division I Council has approved blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility. Schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2020

According to the NCAA’s news release, teams will be allowed to carry more scholarship players to accommodate previously ineligible returning seniors and incoming freshmen. Schools will also be able to tap into the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the relief in 2020-21, the release said.

“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”

A day after the NCAA canceled the winter and spring championship tournaments — and individual conferences suspended the remainder of all spring sports due to the novel coronavirus outbreak — it announced “eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports,” and details would be finalized at a later time.

The option of extra eligibility is now official. At Syracuse, the decision impacts graduating seniors on the Orange lacrosse, track and field, women’s rowing, tennis and softball teams. Winter athletes were not granted another year of eligibility, according to Shams Charania.

Schools will have to consider many factors when deciding if and how many extra scholarships to award. The impact of the coronavirus on revenue sharing may come into play, with schools generating much less revenue than previously expected. Syracuse’s athletics department is self-sufficient and brought in record revenue in the most recently available year. Programs will also have to weigh scholarship money for returning seniors with incoming freshmen.

Here’s a list of Syracuse athletes who have expressed interest in returning to SU next year with an extra year of eligibility:

Danny Varello, men’s lacrosse

After the NCAA’s announcement, Varello tweeted “THE PARTY NEVER ENDS.” Varello had also previously retweeted several reports of the NCAA potentially awarding spring athletes extra eligibility and on Sunday night, wrote he was “praying for good news.” Syracuse’s faceoff man finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference — behind only teammate Jakob Phaup — in faceoff percentage in 2020.

Nick Mellen, men’s lacrosse

Mellen, one of the cornerstones of No. 1 Syracuse’s defense, expressed interest in returning on Monday night, tweeting in part: “See you soon.”

Stayed pretty quiet this past month – a lot of emotions. Thinking about the better days with this group of guys. Miss going to work every day. Stay healthy stay safe. See you soon💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/BviN208PyQ — Nick Mellen (@NMellen17) March 30, 2020

Asa Goldstock, women’s lacrosse

Goldstock, SU’s senior goalkeeper, tweeted “2021 can’t come soon enough” shortly after the NCAA announced relief would be appropriate on March 23. Goldstock started all eight of SU’s games and recorded a 7.07 goals against average. Two weeks before the season ended abruptly, she won the conference’s defensive player of the week award.

Toni Martin, softball

When the NCAA canceled spring and the remainder of winter sports, Martin retweeted former teammate Logan Paul, who wrote “FIFTH YEARS FOR EVERYONE @NCAASOFTBALL.” A day later, Martin also retweeted a petition to reverse the decision to “suspended until further notice” instead of outright canceled. Martin started all 20 games for SU in 2020, recording 12 RBI — tied for second-most on the team.

If you’re an athlete at Syracuse interested in using an extra year of eligibility or would like to share your thoughts on this topic, email sports@dailyorange.com. This list will be updated with further reporting.