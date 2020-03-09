Elijah Hughes named to All-ACC 1st team

Elijah Hughes was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-ACC first team, the league announced Monday morning. Hughes leads the conference in scoring with 18.8 points per game while grabbing 4.9 rebounds and dishing 3.5 assists.

Hughes received the fewest points (305) among players in the first team, but well surpassed the next-highest vote-getter, Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (234). Hughes was cut off a list ranking the country’s best small forwards last week, and he finished fourth in ACC Player of the Year voting, which was won by Duke’s Tre Jones.

He’s scored more than 20 points in 14 games for Syracuse this season, including a season-high 33 against Georgia Tech on Dec. 7.

Buddy Boeheim also finished fourth in the Most Improved Player voting after a sophomore season where he averaged 15.3 points per game and converted on 36.8% of his attempts from beyond the arc this season. The Orange next play in the ACC tournament that begins on Wednesday against the winner of Virginia Tech and North Carolina.