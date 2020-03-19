Letter from the editors: The D.O. will publish online for remainder of semester

Dear readers,

The coronavirus outbreak is an unprecedented time for The Daily Orange, for the Syracuse community and for the world. No matter how this situation evolves, The D.O. is committed to keeping you informed while documenting the experiences of people affected by the global pandemic.

However, that coverage is going to look a little different. The D.O. has suspended regular print publication for the rest of the 2020 spring semester. Syracuse University shut down on-campus classes for the rest of the academic year, and many of The D.O.’s staff members are now scattered across the country at home.

All of our stories will be available on our website and shared on social media, free for everyone, as always. We encourage readers to subscribe to The D.O.’s email newsletter to stay up-to-date. The D.O. will print one final issue of the semester on Monday, April 27 that will be delivered as normal, to more than 300 locations on campus and in the city of Syracuse.

It is the onus of our paper to cover what’s going on in the lives of our community, a responsibility which we take seriously and pursue diligently. You can help us tell these stories by sharing your own with our news team here.

There’s a lot of uncertainty, but The D.O. will be here.

Haley Robertson (’21) is the editor-in-chief and Catherine Leffert (’20) is the managing editor of The Daily Orange. Please feel free to contact them at editor@dailyorange.com.