Coronavirus information flyer vandalized with anti-Chinese language

A flyer with information about preventing the spread of the coronavirus was vandalized with racist language targeting Chinese individuals, the Department of Public Safety reported Saturday.

The flyer, which was posted in Bird Library, advises against coming into contact with those who are sick. The word “Chinese” was written next to the advice, DPS said in a bias incident report.

The vandalism is one of at least 31 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents to occur at or near Syracuse University since early November.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory disease experts believe originated in Wuhan, China. The disease has spread to at least 81 countries, infected over 97,000 people and killed at least 3,300.

DPS included information about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s anti-stigma guidelines in the report. People wearing protective masks around campus are likely not sick but are taking extra precautions, the department said. Students taking precautions should not be ridiculed, judged or stigmatized, DPS said.

Images of the vandalism have since been posted on social media, DPS said. #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, posted a photo of the racist language on its social media. The movement is currently occupying Crouse-Hinds Hall to continue its protest of SU’s handling of the hate incidents.

There is no additional information about the vandalism at this time, DPS said.