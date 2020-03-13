Freshman guard Brycen Goodine enters transfer portal

Syracuse freshman guard Brycen Goodine has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. Goodine played just 8.7 minutes per game and scored 1.9 points per outing in his first season with the Orange.

“It is time for me to seek out a new beginning,” Goodine wrote in a Twitter post.

Goodine started the season a game-to-game contributor. He played in SU’s first nine contests of the year, but due to ball security issues, inefficient scoring and an inability to hit any of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc, he fell out of the rotation. He appeared in just three of Syracuse’s next 10 games, playing just 10 minutes total over that stretch.

Goodine’s game-winning putback layup against Wake Forest was one of Syracuse’s highlights of the season, which ended abruptly. Individually, Goodine was trending upward as the season progressed because of strong on-ball defense, Goodine’s road to minutes next year looked similarly bleak. With Goodine, the Orange would’ve had six guards under scholarship next season.

Kadary Richmond, a four-star recruit, further adds to the logjam at point guard which includes the injured Jalen Carey, Howard Washington and current starter Joe Girard III.