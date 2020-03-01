An Onondaga County woman and her husband have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed cases of the virus in the county.

The first patient, a woman in her 70s, tested positive for the virus as of 8:50 a.m., County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Monday. The patient has been hospitalized and has a “significant underlying medical history,” said County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta.

The case is probably the result of community spread, Gupta said. The county is looking into who the patient may have been in contact with before she was tested, Gupta said.

“Everyone really needs to hunker down and do what they can to stay home,” Gupta said.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has spread to at least 136 countries, infected at least 167,400 and killed over 6,320. There are currently 950 confirmed cases in New York state, and 6 deaths resulting from the virus.

McMahon declined to provide further details about the female patient, including where she has been hospitalized, out of respect for her privacy. Patients who test positive will be placed under mandatory quarantine, he said.

The woman’s husband has been in isolation in his home, McMahon said.

McMahon declared a state of emergency in Onondaga County Saturday. He also announced the temporary closure of county schools to curb the spread of the virus.

Several states, including California and Washington, have announced the closure of restaurants and bars in response to the virus. The county could not afford to close its restaurants, McMahon said. The county may encourage restaurants to switch to takeout only, he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that non-essential businesses in NY state, including restaurants, would shut down tonight starting at 8 p.m. Bars and restaurants would be allowed to continue takeout service, he said.

“We’re going to get through this,” McMahon said. “These next few days will be very challenging for the community’s mental health, and for our neighbors’.”