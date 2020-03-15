15 films to watch while stuck at home in quarantine

Hopefully, everyone reading this piece is healthy, happy and staying safe. The next few months are going to be quite the trip.

However, just because students are stuck at home does not mean they have nothing to do. Now is the perfect time to watch those films that have been on your watchlist for months or even years. There are plenty of great films and TV shows to check out while at home with family. Here are a few of my recommendations to watch while social distancing.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989):

Classics are classics for a reason. This is something I watched with my mom while social distancing, and it exceeded all expectations. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan knock it out of the park, and Carrie Fisher and Bruno Kirby have great supporting turns. The screenplay is both hilarious and touching.

12 Angry Men (1957):

Proof that good things can be done when trapped in a room. A simple premise of a jury discussing a case is taken to the furthest degree in this fascinating drama examining our own misconceptions and reasoning.

The Wizard of Oz (1939):

Yes, there’s no place like home, but what a better way to spend your time social distancing than traveling over the rainbow to the land of Oz? Getting whisked away to a fantasy world of wicked witches, scarecrows, and munchkins — along with a classic Judy Garland performance — feels like the best way to unwind at these times.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987):

Here’s a reminder on why traveling is annoying. Neal Page (Steve Martin) is trying to get home during the holidays to be with his wife and kids. Great comedic performances from John Candy and Martin make this road trip film into a heartwarming adventure.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006):

This is another one I watched for the first time while social distancing, and this is one for every quirky, abnormal family out there. “Little Miss Sunshine” finds humor in family dynamics, while also challenging disgusting beauty pageants, bad lifestyle ideologies and promoting individuality.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004):

One of the best films ever made, in my opinion. This classic explores the depths people go to forget painful memories. In telling the story of a man (Jim Carrey) who uses a memory-erasing device to wipe his ex-girlfriend (Kate Winslet) from his memory, director Michel Gondry takes viewers on a fantastic love journey that showcases the power of a great bond, something people really could use right now.

Parasite (2019):

A recent film worth catching up on, Bong Joon-ho’s modern classic explores class divide in a humorous and thrilling manner. If you have not already seen it, then now is the optimal time to buckle up for a mind-bending ride.

Roma (2018):

Another recent Oscar winner, Alfonso Cuarón’s personal drama is a bit of a slow burn. However, “Roma” is also a gorgeously shot, meticulously crafted and deeply personal film that is both soothing and beautiful to enjoy.

Eighth Grade (2018):

Probably the best film I’ve ever seen about middle school. Bo Burnham’s directorial debut is both a hilarious look at middle school life and a touching look into anxiety, loneliness and growth. Also, Elsie Fisher knocks it out of the park in the lead role.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018):

Yes, there’s a lack of superhero films on this list so far, so here’s a great entry in the ever-growing Spider-Man catalog. Phenomenal bright animation, witty quick humor and a compelling story of growth and finding yourself. Oh, and the soundtrack is fantastic.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017):

I will stand behind the fact that this is one of the most underrated Marvel films. Star-Lord encounters his planetary father and explores the meaning of family, making this se quel one of the most emotional and entertaining Marvel films to date.

Ikiru (1952):

This time of social distancing means that you will have plenty of time to check out some foreign classics. Akira Kurosawa’s piece about a government worker learning he has a terminal illness is a fantastic piece about what we should be doing with our lives and human spirits.

Shaun of the Dead (2004):

A film about surviving a zombie apocalypse by quarantining yourself and your friends and family in your favorite pub and having a pint to “wait for all of this to blow over” is too real right now. In all seriousness, this Edgar Wright classic is a great entry to laugh at a crazy situation like the one we are in.

The Lighthouse (2019):

A film I positively reviewed back in the fall, “The Lighthouse” takes another look at a form of, uh, work-related “social distancing” and shows why we could be somehow worse off, in a fantastically shot, edited and acted way. The film features two lighthouse keepers, played by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, who try to maintain their sanity on a remote island off of New York.

Spaceballs (1987):

This is one of my favorite comfort films. “Star Wars” is so widespread now that Mel Brooks’ classic spoof will surely have something for all fans to laugh at, especially after Disney’s newest entries. Even for those who have yet to see a single “Star Wars” film, “Spaceballs” has plenty to offer all comedy fans.