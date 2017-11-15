Syracuse University expert weighs in on global air pollution, electric car production

An increase in global air pollutant levels has shed new light on the effects of climate change.

More than 2,000 cities across the world have exceeded recommended levels of atmospheric particulate matter, CNN recently reported.

Atmospheric particulate matter is emitted when fuels such as coal or diesel are burned, according to CNN. These particles are small enough to enter human lungs. The recommended levels of atmospheric particulate matter are determined by the World Health Organization.

The Daily Orange spoke with Cliff Davidson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Syracuse University, to discuss these rising air pollutant levels.

The Daily Orange: What are the biggest sources of air pollution?

Cliff Davidson: There are three different categories of sources: mobile, like cars; stationary, like power plants … and fugitive. Fugitive sources would be a company with piles of dirt around their property and that dirt is contaminated because of their operations. Then the wind comes and spreads soil dust all over it.

The D.O.: What are the long-term health effects from breathing in air pollutants?

C.D.: It depends on what the chemistry is of the air pollutants and depends if they’re gases or particles. The big problem with particles is that, when they are inhaled into the lungs, they contain toxic material. Your body can protect against gases more easily. Gases have Brownian diffusion rates that are much higher than particles. So, when you breathe in gases, by the time it goes down the trachea it is already being diffused.

Particles don’t do that. Particles only diffuse slowly, therefore they are much more dangerous. Particles can be inhaled and not removed. Most of them are going to make it all the way into your lower lungs. That’s where the exchange with the bloodstream takes place.

The D.O.: What are the environmental effects of this increase in air pollution?

C.D.: Well, there are ecosystem effects. There are some places around the world where the air pollution levels are so high that trees are dying. Animals can die from air pollution, particularly if they eat a lot of vegetation. That vegetation can be contaminated when these particles settle on the vegetation. The vegetation then becomes contaminated and the animal gets sick and they can die.

The D.O.: Will the increase in production and buying of electric cars help mitigate this issue?

C.D.: It could. When people are driving their cars around, those cars are producing pollutants. It is very hard to control the pollutants coming out of millions of cars. But if they’re electric vehicles, then all you need is an air pollution control device at the location where you are making the electricity.

The D.O.: Why are Africa, India and China the top three leading regions in the emission of particulate matter?

C.D.: Well, a lot of it depends on the culture of the place. In the United States, we have been pretty lucky. We have a pretty high quality of life, higher than the rest of the world. Since there is already a higher quality life, we can afford expensive control devices. However, in developing countries they cannot afford to do that; they have people that are starving. You don’t want anybody to get sick from air pollutants. However, if you’ve got a choice between getting sick from air pollutants or starving, it’s better to get sick from air pollutants than starve.

The D.O.: How can students at SU change their daily routines to help reduce air pollution?

C.D.: There are lots of things. Some students have cars (and) those students that have cars should try to drive them less. However, if they have to drive somewhere, they should make sure that their engine is tuned so that you’re not producing as many pollutants as you might if your engine was not tuned. Care and maintenance of the car is really important.

Even if the student owns a car, if (their) location is within a mile, they should take their bicycle. It is healthier, anyway. My wife and I share our car, and since both of us ride our bikes around or walk, our car doesn’t get used very much. It just sits in our garage. Which is a good thing. That produces less pollution.