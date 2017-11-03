Syracuse University College Republicans endorse mayoral candidate Laura Lavine

The Syracuse University College Republicans endorsed Republican mayoral candidate Laura Lavine for mayor of Syracuse, leaders of the group said Thursday.

They cited the Republican candidate’s plans to hire additional police officers and institute mayoral control over the Syracuse City School District as reasons for the endorsement.

“(Lavine is) a Republican, and Syracuse hasn’t had a Republican mayor in years,” said Emily Green, one of the organization’s co-chairs. “The city needs a true change.”

Lavine next week will go up against Democrat Juanita Perez Williams, independent Ben Walsh and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins in the general election.

In an October poll, 9 percent of likely voters said they would cast their ballots for Lavine on Tuesday. Perez Williams and Walsh lead the race with 35 percent and 28 percent of likely votes, respectively. About 5 percent of respondents said they would vote for Hawkins.

Under her plan for mayoral control over Syracuse schools, Lavine said she would pick school board members with the advice and consent of the Syracuse Common Council. There are currently seven school board members, and three or four go up for election every two years.

The Republican has also said she would increase the number of officers in the Syracuse Police Department.

Courtney Rau, the group’s other co-chair, said Lavine’s campaign manager reached out to the College Republicans early this semester. Members of the organization have volunteered with Lavine’s campaign since then, she said.

Rau said Lavine is passionate about the city.

“She sees the potential that Syracuse has,” Rau added.

Lavine, who visited the College Republicans on Wednesday, said she was “delighted” by the endorsement.

“The fact that these young people have come out strongly and boldly and professionally to commit themselves to the tenants of the Republican platform I think is absolutely splendid,” she said.

The SU College Democrats endorsed Perez Williams in September.