Syracuse residents should be critical, not demonizing, of Mayor-elect Ben Walsh

With the election of Ben Walsh, Syracuse has truly entered a time of what the independent called “a grand experiment” in nonpartisan politics.

The race was partisan at its root, with the four candidates identifying as Democrat, Republican, independent or affiliated with the Green Party. Walsh cast the party people aside, though, and campaigned on rejecting the two-party system and promoting cooperation among people with differing ideologies. He became the first independent candidate to win the office of Syracuse mayor in over a century, breaking a streak of Democrat control over the mayor’s seat that began in 2001.

Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams told Syracuse.com she was falsely portrayed during her campaign as “a tough person to work for,” adding that it’s “hard for a woman to be in this situation.” Sexism surely played a role in Perez Williams’ loss, but it’s clear that the primary cause of this upset was a rejection of the political status quo.

Although Walsh’s election may seem like a blow to the Democrats of Syracuse, Republican candidate Laura Lavine received fewer votes than Howie Hawkins of the Green Party. Voters resoundingly rejected Lavine’s conservative platform, which bodes poorly for GOP prospects in the city.

Many liberals are skeptical of Walsh’s claim that Syracuse is entering the “grand experiment” of nonpartisanship, citing the Walsh family’s Republican legacy. His father, James Walsh, is a well-known former GOP congressman with a history of centrist policies. His grandfather, William Walsh, was mayor of Syracuse from 1962 to 1969. John John Williams, chair of the ninth ward of Syracuse and a Perez Williams supporter, even called Walsh a “Republican in sheep’s skin.”

But it’s far too early to make these claims against Walsh’s nonpartisanship. Walsh ran his campaign with support of Republicans and Democrats alike, including a citizen-organized group called Dems for Ben. Walsh owes his win to people of all political identities, and, in turn, he’ll need to serve them all.

We must remain skeptical of Walsh, like we’d be skeptical of any other politician. Holding him accountable to the ideas of the people, rather than some alleged “Republican” influence, is our duty as Syracuse residents.

Demonizing Walsh, a tactic that’s becoming as prevalent on the left as it is on the right, is only self-fulfilling. If liberals do not strive to work with Walsh as mayor, their ideas will go not to the city’s laws or budget, but rather into the journals of disgruntled Perez Williams supporters.

In the words of Hawkins, real solutions can’t wait. Now, with Walsh, we have to ensure that these solutions are materialized.

Kyle Smith is a third-year environmental studies major. His column appears biweekly. You can reach him at kasmi102@syr.edu.