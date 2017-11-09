Syracuse football injury report: Dungey questionable, DL Black out

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) released its injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Wake Forest (5-4, 2-3) in the Carrier Dome.

Quarterback Eric Dungey, who missed part of last week’s game against Florida State with an injury and then was seen with a walking boot on, is officially listed as questionable. On Monday, head coach Dino Babers said he’d be “ready to go” for the game.

Dungey hasn’t missed any games yet this season. In each of the last two seasons, he’s missed the last three games of the season. If he suits up on Saturday, this will be the first time he’s ever played 10 games in a career and the first time he’s taken a snap in the second week of November.

Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jake Pickard was listed as probable for this game. Pickard played 10 games a year ago but hasn’t appeared yet in a game this season because of injury.

Defensive lineman Josh Black is listed as out. Black hasn’t played since the LSU game on Sept. 23. He was listed as doubtful in last week’s injury report, and after the bye Babers said that there’d have to be a wait-and-see approach with Black’s health. Additionally, backup offensive linemen Patrick Davis and Liam O’Sullivan are also out.

Here’s the full injury report:

Probable

DL Jake Pickard

Questionable

QB Eric Dungey

Out

DL Josh Black

OL Patrick Davis

OL Liam O’Sullivan