Syracuse football game day: What to know about the Wake Forest matchup

Syracuse (4-5, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) will look to inch one step closer to its first bowl game in four years with a victory Saturday over Wake Forest (5-4, 2-3). The Demon Deacons, fresh off a two-possession loss at No. 3 Notre Dame, are only one victory away from ensuring their second straight bowl season. Syracuse leads the all-time series 4-2, but SU lost, 28-9. Kickoff is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here are answers to your gameday questions, along with some pregame reading.

How can you watch the game? The game will air on the Regional Sports Network.

How is junior quarterback Eric Dungey doing? Dungey missed part of the Florida State game last week and is listed as questionable for Saturday, the injury report revealed Thursday night.

What’s to know about Wake Forest? WFU runs a spread offense and has stayed competitive with ranked teams, even on the road. Here’s the full WFU scouting report.

What could bolster SU’s offense? Tight end Ravian Pierce, because WFU’s defense struggled last week to defend the pass. Syracuse tight end production is at its highest level in five years.

Syracuse’s weakness at cornerback last year? Now it’s a strength, thanks to Chris Fredrick and Scoop Bradshaw.

Though Syracuse’s running backs have been inconsistent, the tandem of Dontae Strickland and Moe Neal have found other ways to contribute.

With Syracuse’s secondary depleted due to injury, Rodney Williams is stepping back into his old role at safety.

Why is WFU turning heads this year? Where is WFU vulnerable? Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal discusses the Demon Deacons 2017 campaign and matchup with Syracuse. Both SU and WFU enter the matchup playing better than this time last year.

Who will win Saturday? Our beat writers are calling for a narrow SU win.