Syracuse breaks 4-game losing streak with 3-1 victory over Wake Forest

Syracuse (18-12, 10-7 Atlantic Coast) snapped its four-game losing streak on Friday night, defeating Wake Forest (12-17, 4-13), 3-1, at the Women’s Building. After splitting the first two sets, with SU taking the first set and dropping the second, the Orange won the third and fourth sets, 25-19, 25-18.

Amber Witherspoon (13 kills), Anastasiya Gorelina (12), and Santita Ebangwese (11) led SU on offense, and the team tied its season-high in service aces (eight). Belle Sand (21 digs) controlled the back line along with Ella Saada and Aliah Bowllan (11 each).

In the first set, Syracuse got out to a 12-4 start after seven attack errors by Wake Forest, and the Orange continued to build its lead en route to a 25-12 first set win. Ebangwese and Oyawale each tallied three kills to pace an Orange offense that made just two attack errors. The Demon Deacons made more errors (14) in the opening set than it did kills (eight).

Two kills apiece from Ella Saada and Anastasiya Gorelina helped SU score seven of eight points to start the second set. Wake Forest clawed back with a 6-1 run thanks to four kills from four different players. A bad set and ball handling error from Jalissa Trotter gave the visitors a 20-17 lead before two Ebangwese kills evened the score at 21, but two Caroline Kuhn kills helped push the Demon Deacons to a 25-23 win.

The third set started with three service aces and a kill from Saada. Three Ebangwese kills, a Gorelina kill, and a Gorelina service ace powered a 7-1 run that gave the Orange a 15-5 advantage. Syracuse went on to win the set, 25-19, with Witherspoon providing three kills in SU’s final 10 points.

Up 12-8 to start the fourth set, Syracuse scored six straight points off four Wake Forest errors. The visitors made 12 errors, and the Orange went on to win the set, 25-18. Gorelina and Witherspoon each registered three kills, while Trotter dished out 10 assists.

Syracuse remains home for a Sunday match against Duke at 1 p.m. in the Women’s Building.