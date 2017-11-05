SUNY-ESF to celebrate International Education Week with cultural events, free food

SUNY-ESF will host events for International Education Week starting Monday, with cultural programs such as a Cultural Showcase, a language exchange program and a workshop that will train faculty members to host study abroad programs.

The week is being held to celebrate international students, study abroad programs and the diversity of Syracuse, said Thomas Carter, coordinator of international education at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

The initiative is a joint effort organized by the Graduate Student Association, the Office of Student Affairs and the Office of International Education.

The goal of the event is to open perspectives, Carter said.

International Education Week isn’t an original program at SUNY-ESF — it’s an initiative supported by the United States Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. It aims to “promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences,” according to its website.

The official week runs from Nov. 13 to 17, but Carter said he and other event coordinators believed the week prior would be better for students’ academic schedule. The coordinators want to encourage turnout for all events as best they can, Carter said.

The Cultural Showcase, which typically draws the largest audience, will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Nifkin Lounge in Marshall Hall.

Carter said this student-run event is an opportunity for international students to showcase their talents and abilities.

Wayne Wang, a graduate student studying sustainable energy, helped coordinate the Cultural Showcase. He worked with another student organizer, Sri Vaishnavi Ramesh, to organize performers and caterers that would best showcase diverse cultures, he said.

This year’s showcase will feature eight performances — some by individuals and some by groups. The performances will include salsa dancing, a Korean drum song, a ukulele piece and an a capella performance of a Hindi song. There will also be catered food.

There are different programs for International Education Week each year, Carter said. This academic year, Carter said he and other organizers are attempting to spread international events throughout both semesters. They’re currently trying to plan an event for Thanksgiving and hope to have an another event planned before students leave for Winter Break.

Each event throughout the week is free to attend and most will have food. Carter and Wang both said SUNY-ESF and Syracuse University students, staff and faculty are welcome to attend.