Stuck in Syracuse for Thanksgiving Break? Here are 6 things to do during the time off

If you’re stuck on campus with nothing to do over Thanksgiving break, don’t fret. Here’s a list that will surely satisfy all your Thanksgiving needs in Syracuse. From holiday meals to exercise classes to help you burn off the extra calories, campus-bound students don’t have to be bored during break.

Happy Planksgiving Challenge

Bodhi Barre is challenging the community to plank at its studio, before or after class, for as long as possible. Efforts will be timed and participants will automatically be entered into a drawing for a free month at Bodhi Barre. The winner with the longest time will receive an hour-long massage voucher to Massage Envy.

Those with the subsequent longest times can win other prizes, like gift certificates, T-shirts and free passes to local restaurants. Participants can modify their plank positions as necessary but will be part of a separate category. The studio will take the best times from each participant.

When: Sunday to Nov. 25 during studio hours: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Bodhi Barre, 3530 Erie Blvd. E., Syracuse NY 13214

Cost: Free

Thanksgiving dinner for veterans

Clear Path for Veterans will host its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is free for veterans and their immediate family members. Clear Path will also host three one-hour meal services on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. Each session can serve 100 guests, so reservations are strongly suggested. Reservations can be made by visiting or calling the front desk at 315-687-3300. Reservations must be made by Thursday. Any remaining spots after Nov. 16 will be open to the general public for a donation of $20 per person.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23; times vary

Where: Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango NY 13037

Cost: Free for veterans and their immediate families

Thanksgiving at the Sheraton

Head to the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center for a Thanksgiving dinner spread at Rachel’s. The menu will include a cheese and bread station, an assorted salad bar, carving and entree and dessert stations. Some dishes include sweet potato and orange salad, prime rib with au jus, maple syrup glazed pork loin and a roasted fall vegetable medley. Parking in the lot is free. To make reservations, call 315-477-8205.

When: Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23 from 1-7 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center, 801 University Ave., Syracuse NY 13210

Cost: $32

Black Friday shopping

For some post-Thanksgiving blues retail therapy, stop by Destiny USA for all your Black Friday shopping needs. The mall is less than a 10-minute drive from campus and has more than 200 retail locations. For those who want to visit the mall on a different day, Syracuse University offers a bus service that runs from various locations around campus including College Place, Archbold Gymnasium, Sadler Hall and Brewster/Boland/Brockway Hall. Bus service will not run on Black Friday.

When: Nov. 24

Where: Destiny USA, 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204

Cost: Mall entry is free

Black Friday Burn

Pulse Fitness Studio Syracuse is leading a 90-minute workout for people looking to burn off all those Thanksgiving calories. The class will start with 45 minutes of Zumba followed by 45 minutes of TNT, or Tight-N-Tone, a Pulse-specific workout that targets the entire body with dumbbells, bands and body-weight exercises.

When: Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

Where: Pulse Fitness Studio Syracuse, 713 W. Fayette St., Syracuse NY 13204

Cost: $10 drop in; one punch from Pulse Punch Card with no additional fee for members

Antiques show

A Syracuse holiday tradition for nearly 40 years, the Syracuse Thanksgiving Antiques Show will host more than 200 exhibitors at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress Building. Find the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family members. The exhibits offer a selection of antiques with arts and collectibles.

When: Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress Building, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse NY 13209

Cost: Admission is $7 and parking is free