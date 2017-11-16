Staying in Syracuse over break? You can still make your friends jealous with these local events
The Funk Gives Back: NY Stands with Puerto Rico
Enjoy afternoon music by Joe Driscoll, FLOTUS and Addison Gates at Funk ’n Waffles in Downtown Syracuse. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to help people in Puerto Rico.
When: Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Funk ‘n Waffles, 307-313 S Clinton St., Syracuse NY 13202
Cost: Tickets are $10
Jimmy Webb: The Glen Campbell Years
American songwriter Jimmy Webb will pay tribute to Glen Campbell, a friend and musician who passed from Alzheimer’s disease. Webb received his first gold record when he was 18 years old and was the youngest inductee to the National Songwriter Hall of Fame. He is also the only musician to ever win a Grammy in the music, lyric and orchestration categories.
When: Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Palace Theater, 2384 James St., Syracuse NY 13206
Cost: Tickets are $35
CNY Jazz Cabaret: King Solomon Hicks
After nine years as lead guitarist in the Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, Hicks will head to central New York to perform in the CNY Jazz Cabaret part of its 2017-18 season. Hicks has also performed at the Iridium and Minton’s Playhouse in Manhattan and with artists like Ne-Yo, Tony Bennett and Lee Ritenour.
When: Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sheraton Syracuse University, 801 University Ave, Syracuse NY 13210
Cost: Tickets are $30 advance sale and $35 at the door
Strathmore Artisans 9th Annual Arts & Crafts Sale
Once started as an opportunity for Strathmore-based artists to network and sell their artwork, the Artisans 9th annual Arts & Crafts Sale this year has expanded to include creatives from outside the local area.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Most Holy Rosary Church Gymnasium, 1031 Bellevue Ave., Syracuse NY 13207
Cost: Free for guests, $20-40 for vendors to table
Ripe
Ripe’s motto is “We like to make you happy and make you dance. And then we like to party with you.” The funk-pop/dance band will be performing in Syracuse as part of their fall 2017 tour.
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St., Syracuse NY 13210
Cost: $12
John Carpenter
John Carpenter, also known as “Master of Horror” is a film director, musician and producer. Carpenter will perform the original score from “Halloween” and “Escape from New York,” movies that he also directed.
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Where: The Palace Theater, 2384 James St., Syracuse NY 13206
Cost: $50 to $225
Cirque Du Soleil – Varekai
Based on the Greek myth of Icarus, Cirque Du Soleil is bringing Varekai, a tale of destiny to Syracuse.
When: Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Where: Oncenter War Memorial Arena, 515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202
Cost: $35
Published on November 16, 2017 at 11:49 am