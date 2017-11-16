Staying in Syracuse over break? You can still make your friends jealous with these local events

Enjoy afternoon music by Joe Driscoll, FLOTUS and Addison Gates at Funk ’n Waffles in Downtown Syracuse. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to help people in Puerto Rico.

When: Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles, 307-313 S Clinton St., Syracuse NY 13202

Cost: Tickets are $10

American songwriter Jimmy Webb will pay tribute to Glen Campbell, a friend and musician who passed from Alzheimer’s disease. Webb received his first gold record when he was 18 years old and was the youngest inductee to the National Songwriter Hall of Fame. He is also the only musician to ever win a Grammy in the music, lyric and orchestration categories.

When: Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theater, 2384 James St., Syracuse NY 13206

Cost: Tickets are $35

After nine years as lead guitarist in the Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, Hicks will head to central New York to perform in the CNY Jazz Cabaret part of its 2017-18 season. Hicks has also performed at the Iridium and Minton’s Playhouse in Manhattan and with artists like Ne-Yo, Tony Bennett and Lee Ritenour.

When: Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Syracuse University, 801 University Ave, Syracuse NY 13210

Cost: Tickets are $30 advance sale and $35 at the door

Once started as an opportunity for Strathmore-based artists to network and sell their artwork, the Artisans 9th annual Arts & Crafts Sale this year has expanded to include creatives from outside the local area.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Most Holy Rosary Church Gymnasium, 1031 Bellevue Ave., Syracuse NY 13207

Cost: Free for guests, $20-40 for vendors to table

Ripe’s motto is “We like to make you happy and make you dance. And then we like to party with you.” The funk-pop/dance band will be performing in Syracuse as part of their fall 2017 tour.

When: Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St., Syracuse NY 13210

Cost: $12

John Carpenter, also known as “Master of Horror” is a film director, musician and producer. Carpenter will perform the original score from “Halloween” and “Escape from New York,” movies that he also directed.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theater, 2384 James St., Syracuse NY 13206

Cost: $50 to $225

Based on the Greek myth of Icarus, Cirque Du Soleil is bringing Varekai, a tale of destiny to Syracuse.

When: Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Where: Oncenter War Memorial Arena, 515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY 13202

Cost: $35