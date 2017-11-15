NBC broadcaster, Syracuse University alumnus Mike Tirico receives sports media award

Mike Tirico, an NBC sports broadcaster who previously worked for ESPN, received the 2017 Marty Glickman Award for Leadership in Sports Media at an S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications celebration on Tuesday.

Tirico became the fifth Syracuse alumni to win the Glickman Award. Coinciding with the opening of the Newhouse Sports Media Center, the college has honored a sports broadcaster with the award annually since 2013.

Bob Costas was the first recipient. Marv Albert, Beth Mowins and Sean McDonough have also won the award.

On Tuesday, Mike Tirico walked across the stage of Newhouse’s Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium to a standing ovation. As Tirico received the award, he embraced McDonough, who attended the ceremony.

“The job is about preparation and observation and always going the extra mile,” Tirico said.

Tirico thanked people who helped him get to this stage in his career as he was accepted into a group of award recipients who have helped define the sports broadcasting industry for decades.

When Tirico thanked Bob Costas, he paused. He said Costas was one of the main reasons he chose to attend Syracuse University. Thirty years after becoming the first student to receive the Bob Costas Scholarship, Tirico is set to take over Costas’ job as host of NBC’s Olympics coverage during the 2018 Pyeongchang games next winter.

“He shows what it takes to be the host of a sports show or any show,” Tirico said of Costas. “Bob brings great flexibility, expertise, personality and he’s real.”

Tirico spoke of Costas’ professional mentality and friendly nature. He’s always willing to offer help, Tirico said. Transitioning to Olympics coverage, Tirico said he needs Costas more than ever.

“I got the chance to meet Bob and from that point — 30 years ago — anytime we’ve asked, Bob has been there,” Tirico said. “Not just for us as a school, but for me as an individual.”

While Tirico said he knows how big Costas’ shoes are to fill, his broadcasting career and versatility shows why he’s the right man for the job.

Out of college, Tirico also worked as sports director at a CBS affiliate in Syracuse before he was approached by ESPN with a job offer. In 1991, he started as a “SportsCenter” anchor and quickly moved up the ranks to host both studio and broadcast play-by-play for the network.

Tirico covered several sports at ESPN, including golf, basketball and, notably, football. He was the lead broadcaster on Monday Night Football for 10 years until he left ESPN and was replaced by McDonough at the start of the NFL’s 2016 season.

“I’m very proud of him both as a friend and as someone who received the first scholarship in my name,” Costas said. “He is extremely well-qualified for that job and all of the jobs he’s done.”

The event featured four other speakers, including SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack and Newhouse Dean Lorraine Branham. They all shared stories of their interactions with Tirico.

Branham spoke about Tirico’s legacy at the school and how he is inspiring a new group of students to follow in his footsteps, she said.

“Every year, more and more students want to come to Newhouse,” Branham said. “To be like Marv, to be like Bob, to be like Sean, to be like Mike.”