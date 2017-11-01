Mayor Stephanie Miner reflects on her 8-year tenure, leading the city of Syracuse, fighting for the underdog

For some, a government position is just a title. For Stephanie Miner, that title became an identity.

In January, when the new mayor takes over leading the city of Syracuse, “Mayor Miner” will become Stephanie again, although a different Stephanie than she was before. She’s a better listener with more diverse experiences, but the first woman mayor of Syracuse will always remain a fighter for the underdogs.

“When you represent people who were born with two strikes against them, you understand how good public policy is for them and how easy it is for them to be taken advantage of by the system,” Miner said. “I did not want to be a silent conspirator in allowing that to happen.”

That fighting spirit is both Miner’s greatest strength and greatest weakness, her colleagues say.

Marty Masterpole, the city’s auditor who has known Miner for 16 years, said sometimes she comes on too strong. In 2013, Miner wrote an op-ed in The New York Times criticizing New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which led to a breakdown in their relationship and has probably cost the city, Masterpole said.

Ultimately, though, she was fighting for the city. Masterpole said the deal she was criticizing — pension easing — was going to cost taxpayers more, and Miner wouldn’t stand for that.

“She’s a straight shooter and expresses her opinions as she sees appropriate,” Masterpole said. “And that’s honorable.”

Bill Ryan, her chief of staff, said people should not mistake this strong will as the mayor being “difficult.” Rather, it’s the manifestation of her passion. She will “go at it” with someone if they challenge what she believes in, he said, which only means she’s fighting harder for what she believes in most — the people of Syracuse.