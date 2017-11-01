Juanita Perez Williams narrowly leads Ben Walsh in October campaign fundraising

Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams narrowly topped independent Ben Walsh in campaign contributions raised during the first three weeks of October, according to the latest New York State Board of Elections financial disclosures.

Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, Perez Williams’ campaign raised just more than $76,000. Walsh raised about $74,000 in the same time period.

Walsh, though, continues to lead all four candidates in total campaign contributions collected. Since the beginning of his campaign, the independent candidate has raised about $440,000. Perez Williams has received more than $255,000 in donations.

Outgoing Mayor Stephanie Miner, during her 2009 bid for office, raised nearly $685,000 by the end of her campaign.

Republican Laura Lavine received about $5,700 in the first three weeks of October, according to financial disclosures. She’s collected roughly $115,000 since launching her candidacy, and about $45,000 of that total has come from herself or family members.

The Vote Green Syracuse committee, which splits its funds between Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and three Common Council candidates, got about $1,600 in contributions between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23. The committee has received just under $10,000 in donations since the beginning of the campaign.

Hawkins receives about a quarter of the money raised by the Vote Green Syracuse committee, he said last month.

Walsh, on Oct. 23, had about $135,000 left to spend in the final weeks of the mayoral campaign. Perez Williams’ campaign had just under $50,000 available, Lavine had about $10,000 and Hawkins’ committee had roughly $2,700.

The day after the Democratic primary, Walsh began pouring money into media advertisements. In the first three weeks of October, Walsh spent about $37,000 on TV and radio ads. Since mid-September, his campaign has spent more than $115,000 on TV, radio and social media ads.

Perez Williams’ campaign spent just over $45,000 on TV and radio ads between Oct. 3 and Oct. 23, expenditure reports show. She also spent more than $22,000 on a campaign-consulting company called GBA Strategies that is based in Washington, D.C. It is unclear what services the campaign sought from the company, but expenditures labeled by the Board of Elections can include “pollster fees, telephones and voter lists.”

Perez Williams’ campaign also spent $3,700 on “Puerto Rico relief” last month, records show.

Lavine used $3,000 of about $7,000 she spent in the first three weeks of October on a consulting company in New Jersey.

About half of the $2,100 Hawkins’ committee used in October was spent on a video production company.