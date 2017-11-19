Gallery: Syracuse’s bowl chances slip away in 56-10 loss at Louisville

Syracuse (4-6, 2-5 Atlantic Coast) needed to win Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky, to keep its bowl hopes alive. However, the Orange failed, falling to Lousiville (7-4, 4-4), 56-10. Cardinals quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson ran up nearly 400 yards of offense on his own. Louisville as a team blew past Syracuse for 727 yards in the 46-point blowout. Regular quarterback Eric Dungey didn’t play for the second-straight week, and Zack Mahoney earned the start in his place.