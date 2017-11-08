Top Stories
Ben Walsh wins Syracuse mayoral race, defeating Democrat Juanita Perez Williams
A recent poll showed the two candidates virtually neck and neck heading into Election Day. Perez Williams was a former associate dean of students at Syracuse University. Read more »
New York votes down contentious constitutional convention
The state has not held a constitutional convention since 1938. Read more »
Mo Adams, Tajon Buchanan earn All-ACC honors
Buchanan landed on the All-ACC freshman team, marking the fifth-straight year Syracuse has put a freshman on that list. Read more »