Gallery: Syracuse has historic day at NCAA cross-country Championships

Syracuse senior Justyn Knight won the NCAA cross-country championships on Saturday morning in Louisville, Kentucky. A kick in the final 300 meters led to an “out of body experience” and helped Knight capture the title. For the women’s team, Paige Stoner gave the Orange its best finish ever at 17th in 19:52.0, which was identical to her victory at the ACC Championships on Oct. 27 on the same course. You can see all our best shots from the races above and read all our cross-country coverage here.