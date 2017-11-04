Former Vice President Joe Biden endorses Juanita Perez Williams for mayor

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday endorsed Democratic candidate Juanita Perez Williams for mayor of Syracuse.

“As a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy, she understands service and she has the right experience necessary to lead Syracuse into a brighter future,” Biden said in a statement.

The endorsement comes a day after New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his support for Perez Williams. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) have also voiced their support for the Democrat.

Biden is a Class of 1968 graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law.

Perez Williams will face independent Ben Walsh, Republican Laura Lavine and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins in Tuesday’s general election.