Find the perfect present for The D.O. lover in your life with our holiday gift guide
The Daily Orange uses the Society6 web platform as its online store. A portion of the proceeds from your purchase goes back to The D.O.’s general fund.
Asst. Copy Editor Sandhya Iyer picked her favorite items for D.O. alumni this holiday season:
For the foodie: PUP food sticker
For someone who can’t keep track of time: Wall clock
For someone who thinks about The D.O. even in their dreams: Comforter
For someone who believes comfort is key: Floor pillow
For someone who’s always cold: Throw blanket
For the coffee addict: Metal travel mug
For someone who’s always on their phone: iPhone case
For everyone who loves The D.O.: Tote bag
For someone who needs D.O. pizzazz in their own home: Window curtains
For alumni who think back fondly to their days at the paper: Hoodie
For someone who lives by the beach: Beach towel
For alumni who are nostalgic about typography: Shower curtain
Published on November 17, 2017 at 1:46 am
Contact Sandhya: ssiyer@syr.edu