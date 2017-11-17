Alumni Newsletter

Find the perfect present for The D.O. lover in your life with our holiday gift guide

This iPhone case is one of many custom D.O. items on the organization's Society6 page.

By Sandhya IyerAsst. Copy Editor

The Daily Orange uses the Society6 web platform as its online store. A portion of the proceeds from your purchase goes back to The D.O.’s general fund.

Asst. Copy Editor Sandhya Iyer picked her favorite items for D.O. alumni this holiday season:

For the foodie: PUP food stickergiftguide_01

 

For someone who can’t keep track of time: Wall clockgiftguide_02

 

For someone who thinks about The D.O. even in their dreams: Comfortergiftguide_03

 

For someone who believes comfort is key: Floor pillowgiftguide_04

 

For someone who’s always cold: Throw blanketgiftguide_05

 

For the coffee addict: Metal travel muggiftguide_06

 

For someone who’s always on their phone: iPhone casegiftguide_07

 

For everyone who loves The D.O.: Tote baggiftguide_08

 

For someone who needs D.O. pizzazz in their own home: Window curtainsgiftguide_09

 

For alumni who think back fondly to their days at the paper: Hoodiegiftguide_10

 

For someone who lives by the beach: Beach towelgiftguide_11

 

For alumni who are nostalgic about typography: Shower curtaingiftguide_12

Comments

Top Stories