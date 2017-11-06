Before you choose your classes on MySlice, check out which courses your favorite candy characters would take. From cooking to relationships, these courses can help you craft your schedule with the counsel of these helpful chocolates.

Green

CFS 425: “Lust, Love and Relationships”

Tuesday, 3:30-6:15 p.m.

Green melts for no one. With her suggestive smile and flirtatious looks, she could lead the CFS 425: “Lust, Love and Relationships” class. One of the more popular courses on campus, the class studies the foundations of what makes a relationship healthy and unhealthy.

“The ingredients of the class include understanding who we are attracted to and why, what are the qualities of a good relationship and how to build a healthy relationship that works,” said Joseph Fanelli, professor who teaches the child and family studies class, in an email.

But don’t let its title fool you, because the class isn’t a series of lectures on “how to achieve a simultaneous orgasm,” Fanelli said, but rather provides a deeper understanding of love. While it’s open to all years, the three-credit course’s primary audience is upperclassmen.

Yellow

FST 222: “Intro to Culinary Arts”

Tuesday, 5-8:30 p.m.

If you, like Yellow, align with the more mellow crowd or just want an outlet class to balance your heavy course load for the coming semester, a cooking class is what you need.

“The class is designed to be educational and fun,” said Mary Kiernan, an associate teaching professor of culinary arts. “Everybody needs to learn to cook. (Students) are about to be turned loose into the world where there probably isn’t a meal plan.”

The class is geared toward upperclassmen. Students will study ingredients and various preparation and presentation methods.

And for the upperclassmen who don’t struggle with making toast, FST 412: “Wine Appreciation” is a buzzy alternative to this cooking course.

The go-getter and man with a plan, Red is always thinking of his next move. His confidence and knowledge drive him to take control of a situation and make the most of it.

Like Red, entrepreneurs can learn by experience and make something from their ideas in EEE 370: “Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises.”

Alex McKelvie, professor who teaches the course this semester, said 80 percent of the course’s students come from outside the Martin J. Whitman School of Management, so people of different backgrounds and interests come together to learn about how to start a business.

“It creates a really cool dynamic where people are learning from each other, and we’re learning about entrepreneurial opportunities in different industries and different backgrounds,” McKelvie said.

The foundations of successful small businesses at Syracuse University are often built in this introductory course, since it focuses on how to use resources and talk to customers.

McKelvie said, in the first class of the semester, he tells students they must create a business in nine days with limited resources, which makes them take action and talk to customers from the beginning of the course.

Orange

COM 337: “Real News, Fake News: Literacy for the Information Age”

Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30-4:50 p.m.

Always aware of his surroundings, Orange makes sure he’s up-to-date with everything going on, but sometimes to a fault. Paranoid of the “fake news” epidemic, Orange never eats or sleeps.

Maybe he could push that paranoia aside if he were to take COM 337: “Real News, Fake News: Literacy for the Information Age.”

Professor Tom Boll teaches the course this semester and will teach it again in the spring. Boll said students in the class learn skills to differentiate reliable and unreliable information.

Boll said learning to think critically is important because everyone is a publisher when they belong to social networks and are online.

“You need to learn critical thinking about what’s going on in the world today and in the news to be able to figure out what’s news and what’s not,” Boll said. “Because people will try to trick you, and we don’t just have the three (main TV news) networks anymore.”

Blue

PSY 379: “The Social Psychology of Stigma”

Tuesday and Thursday, 2-3:20 p.m.

\

Full of confidence, Blue knows how to handle everyone around him. He looks at people and understands what’s going on by the groups they associate themselves with.

Although he may feel like he already knows how everyone feels, Blue will probably take PSY 379: “The Social Psychology of Stigma” to get an easy grade as Mr. Know-It-All.

Next semester, professor Sara Burke will teach the class that aimed at questioning and understanding how those targeted by social stigma experience it.

Although the class has been offered in the past, Burke, a social psychologist, will teach it for the first time. In addition to its historical approach, the class opens discussion on the causes and expressions of prejudice, Burke said.

“We’ll be talking about how prejudice manifests against a lot of different types of (targeted) groups,” Burke said.

She added that the class would focus on “the negative consequences this could have for members of those groups.”

The class will discuss stigma in terms of race, sexual orientation, gender, ability, body size and age. It will also have a focus on quantitative research and the “value of evidence in talking about social issues and social policies,” Burke said.

Brown

ANT 367: “Gender in a Globalizing World”

Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Ms. Brown has a high IQ and a hidden talent of always being right, and her best attribute is her big, beautiful brain. Like Ms. Brown, ANT 367 examines issues of gender, women’s rights and feminist theory, but with a little less sass.

“Gender in a Globalizing World” will analyze what’s happening around the world and how globalization affects people in different places, said Farhana Sultana, an associate professor of geography. Sultana, an internationally recognized scholar who has worked on three continents and for the United Nations, will lead the course next semester.

The course, she said, “teaches students how to take a very gendered and feminist lens in understanding things that you see in the news all the time.” It has a reading-and-writing-driven seminar and will teach students to apply critical analyses of what’s going on in the world, Sultana said.

The class reinforces the historical genealogies of issues so students have a foundation to talk about present-day processes and policies of globalization.

ANT 367 is cross-listed with WGS 367 and GEO 367 and fulfills both the writing intensive and critical reflections of ethical and social issues requirements.