Eric Dungey, Dontae Strickland listed as questionable ahead of Louisville this Saturday

Syracuse junior quarterback Eric Dungey is questionable for Syracuse’s (4-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast) game against Louisville (6-4, 3-4) Saturday at 3:30 p.m., SU’s Week 12 injury report revealed. It is Dungey’s second-straight week listed as questionable.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said Wednesday that he believes Dungey is getting better and he is hopeful he can play at UofL. Dungey did not play against Wake Forest last Saturday. On Monday, Babers said, “If he’s capable, I expect him to go.” Dungey has not taken a snap past Week 10 over his three-year career at Syracuse.

Junior running back Dontae Strickland, who ran for 59 yards and one touchdown on nine carries last week, is also questionable.

Additionally, sophomore defensive lineman Josh Black is out. He has not played since the LSU game Sept. 23. Backup offensive lineman Patrick Davis and Liam O’Sullivan are also out.

Here is the full injury report:

Questionable

QB Eric Dungey

RB Dontae Strickland

Out

DL Josh Black

OL Patrick Davis

OL Liam O’Sullivan

Out for the Season

DB Antwan Cordy (lower leg)

DB Jordan Martin (wrist)

OL Aaron Roberts (knee)