Don’t let the weather keep you down, here are some great indoor events

Stand-up comedian John Caparulo will perform at the Funny Bone comedy club this Friday. The comedian, who has made appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” is best known for his performances on “Chelsea Lately.”

When: Friday at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone, 10301 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, NY

Cost: $20

Whether you like folk, country, punk or rock, Driftwood has a little something for each music genre. Head over to The Westcott Theater to watch them live.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St., Syracuse, NY 13210

Cost: $15 to $18

Musician Charlie Hunter will perform at Funk ‘n Waffles with his seven-string guitar this weekend. Hunter has worked with artists like John Mayer and Norah Jones and has released almost 20 albums.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles, 307-313 S Clinton St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Cost: $15 to $20

Orange After Dark will host a special screening of “Thor: Ragnarok” this Saturday for $3. The ticket, including the bus fare to the venue, is available at Schine Box Office.

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Where: Regal Cinemas, 9090 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204

Cost: $3

Head to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo to watch tigers, bears, bison and elephants squash leftover Halloween pumpkins.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place

Cost: Free for members or with zoo admission

OttoTHON, Syracuse University’s largest philanthropy, will host a 12-hour dance marathon to raise money for the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Anyone who raises $100 or more can register for the event as an individual or with a team.

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium

Cost: Raise $100 or more to participate

The Erie Canal Museum will host a guided walking tour of historic downtown Syracuse, exploring the path where the waterway ran. The tour will wind through Clinton and Hanover Squares and will begin and end at the museum.

When: Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Canal Blvd. E.

Cost: Free for members of the Erie Canal Museum and the Onondaga Historical Association, $10 for general public

The Syracuse Stage traveling tour will make a special stop at Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex for a free performance of “Metamorphan,” a show about a young orphan whose foster home life makes school life difficult.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 E. Genesee St.

Cost: Free, no tickets necessary