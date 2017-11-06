Dancing tattoo reminds Syracuse University junior of his love for performing

Rob Bellman was a young teenager when he found his calling: dance. He hasn’t stopped performing and choreographing since.

In August 2016, the junior got his first tattoo, which says “surrender to movement” on his bicep, in honor of his passion for dancing.

Bellman said it took him a year and a half to decide what exactly he wanted his tattoo to be.

“I wanted something that was a connection to dance and that was meaningful for me,” Bellman said. “I just played around with words and the idea of dance.”

Bellman said he saw a video on Instagram posted by one of his favorite dancers with a caption that said something along the lines of “surrendering to the movement.”

“I just loved the idea,” Bellman said. “For me, dance is like surrendering to that movement of being in that moment of performing and dancing and being connected to your body, so I was like, ‘surrender to movement.’ I figured it out. Those are the words I want.”

Besides learning dances from others, Bellman is also a choreographer. He started about two or three years ago and choreographs for two dance organizations on campus: Orange Pulse Dance Troupe and DanceWorks. His style is contemporary.

Although Bellman said he prefers to dance in others’ pieces, he still loves choreographing. He said he loves being able to create something and, while doing so, helping dancers grow, learn and become mature in their own bodies.

“The type of connection between my vision and their connection with their bodies when it comes together is just magnificent,” Bellman said.

Bellman, who has danced recreationally for about seven or eight years, said he wishes he realized his passion for dancing earlier in life.

“If it was an ideal world, I would drop out of school tomorrow and would just dance the rest of my life and never worry about anything,” Bellman said. “That would be like a dream.”

Bellman studies biochemistry. But after graduation, he said he wants to pursue his dream of becoming a professional dancer. He plans on auditioning for contemporary companies, in addition to modern companies that travel and perform.

“I’m going to see where it gets me and if it takes me somewhere, then it’ll be awesome,” he said. “If not, I have other plans to carry on with, like school.”

Despite how busy he is with schoolwork, Bellman said he always makes time for his passion. He dances every day, even if it’s just for a short amount of time.

Bellman said dancing comes naturally. Once he really connects to a song, he automatically feels the desire to dance to it.

“I can hear what my body wants me to do. I can feel what my body wants me to do,” he said. “And I do it and it just happens. It’s very organic.”

Bellman recently got another dance-related tattoo of one of artist Keith Haring’s “dancing men.” He said it reminds him of everything he is as a dancer and as a person.

Although Bellman has not been dancing as long as some other individuals, he said he feels just as passionate about it.

“Dance for me has been honestly my go-to stress reliever, my go-to happiness booster,” Bellman said. “Dance has definitely been the most uplifting, passionate part of my life.”