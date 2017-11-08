Clear those calendars, Pulp has some weekend plans for you

Peter Morgan’s play “Frost/Nixon” follows a string of interviews between British journalist David Frost and former United States President Richard Nixon. The show is directed by Justin Polly, a local history teacher. He said he was drawn to the script because of the historical plot and “media-centric theme” of the show.

When: Friday to Nov. 18 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.)

Where: The Central New York Playhouse, ShoppingTown Mall, #B201, 3649 Erie Blvd. E.

Cost: $20 on Fridays and Saturdays, $17 on Thursdays and Sundays

Louis the Child consists of Chicago-based duo Freddy Kennett and Robby Hauldren, who have risen to fame with hits like “It’s Strange” and “Love is Alive.” Catch them at The Westcott Theater this weekend.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: The Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St.

Cost: $20-$30

Embrace your inner yogi at CoreLife’s Yoga/Barre/Pilates Feast. The event will include Chuck Hafner’s Christmas Shop, CoreLife Eatery Food and more.

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: CoreLife Eatery/Chuck Hafner’s Farmer’s Market, 7265 Buckley Road

Cost: Free

President Donald Trump was elected about one year ago on Nov. 8, 2016. ArtRage and Building Company Theater will host a night that demonstrates the actions and policies of his administration through performance art.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: ArtRage Gallery, 505 Hawley Ave.

Cost: $10

University Union will host the Bandersnatch Concert Series, featuring electronic musician Mura Masa, rapper Khary and Syracuse University student Roseville. Bandersnatch brings up-and-coming artists to SU.

When: Saturday, 7:15-10:15 p.m.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium

Cost: Tickets are $5 with a valid student ID, $10 online for students, faculty and the general public

The Fayetteville Farmers Market CNY will host its first indoor farmers market of the season. The market will give attendees a chance to meet local farmers and support the local economy. Enter at the Shoppes Entrance next to L.L. Bean

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville Town Center, Fayetteville

Cost: Free

The instrumental jazz-rooted Funky Jazz Band will debut instrumental grooves at Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Some pieces from their repertoire include “Pick Up the Pieces” by Candy Dulfer, “Cold Duck Time” by Eddie Harris and “Chameleon” by Herbie Hancock.

When: Saturday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 246 Willow St.

Cost: Free with dinner

As part of Empire Brewing Company’s beer week celebrations, the pub will feature a different specialized house beer and $1 bite pairing at the Syracuse Brewpub. Thursday will feature White Aphro and pickled daikon (radish) with greens and miso vinaigrette. Friday will feature Mofro Schwarzbier and Rye crostini with bratwurst, sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Saturday will feature Two Dragons and a Spicy lobster roll, and Sunday will feature Slo Mo’ IPA and Spicy Kobe jerky.

When: Thursday to Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Empire Brewing Company, 120 Walton St.

Cost: Beer prices will vary; food bites are $1 each