Brian Konkol officially installed as dean of Hendricks Chapel

A large crowd filled the Hendricks Chapel pews on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the installation of Brian Konkol, the seventh dean of the chapel.

University administrators read speeches praising Konkol and expressed excitement about his installation on behalf of faculty and students. The Hendricks Chapel Choir performed selections such as “Spiritus Sanctus” and “Hlohonolofatsa,” a favorite of Konkol’s.

David Van Slyke, dean of the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, spoke about the energy Konkol brought to his position.

“He brings an old-soul wisdom and calmness matched by energy and a sense of urgency for meaningful engagement,” Slyke said.



Student Association Vice President Angie Pati noted that when she first met Konkol, his “electric aura was energizing.”

“He’s a dean of connectivity. He makes you stop, think and reflect on how you are connected to the world around you,” Student Association President James Franco said.

Konkol chose his brother, Eric, who is head coach of the men’s basketball team at Louisiana Tech University, to speak on his behalf.

His brother told stories of the two growing up and sharing bunk beds for 16 years. He also described Konkol’s involvement in athletics, clubs and church.

“When Brian loves something, he’s all in, 100 percent,” Eric said, before sharing a humorous anecdote about Konkol’s obsession with professional wrestling when he was 10 years old.

He ended on a serious note, saying he believed his brother will be just as dedicated to SU.

“I know when he’s in love. I can tell you he has fallen in love with this chapel and this university,” he said.

The actual installation took place after a reading of Luke 11:1-4 by Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly. The chaplains of Hendricks Chapel performed a ritual, with all members laying hands on Konkol and reciting the words: “We accompany you, you accompany us, may our lives unfold with joy.”

The student representatives of the Spiritual Life Council presented Konkol with the Charge of Office. Then, Chancellor Kent Syverud officially named Konkol the dean of Hendricks Chapel. The chancellor presented him with a gift — a 1725 copy of “The Luther Bible.” Syverud joked that it was a heavy book for a “heavy responsibility.”

Konkol concluded the event with his own speech, where he emphasized the importance of building “habits of the heart.”

“It’s important to consider the importance of habits, important to recognize the power of habits. Habits shape, guide and even define the totality of our lives,” Konkol said.

Konkol described his own experience with his late grandmother, who instilled in him the habit of taking two minutes of an hour-long Sunday service to say the Lord’s Prayer.

He also emphasized the importance of working together in the Syracuse University community. He said people come to Syracuse not for the weather but instead to “learn, love and expand knowledge through the opportunity to be ‘orange’ together.”



“I’m convinced that the pearly gates of heaven must be painted with orange,” he said.