Syracuse University to close most of the University Place promenade Tuesday morning

Syracuse University will close most of the University Place promenade Tuesday morning to accommodate an independent film project, SU officials announced in a campus-wide email Monday night.

Between 7 a.m. and noon, the portion of the promenade between the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and E.S. Bird Library will be closed to pedestrian traffic.

Shooting for the film will also require officials to close off the following locations near the promenade:

the stairs up to the Place of Remembrance

the walkways between the Place of Remembrance and the Hall of Languages

the three Hall of Languages front doors that face the promenade

Department of Public Safety officers will give pedestrians directions while the promenade is closed, according to the email.