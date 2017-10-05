Syracuse mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams endorsed by Democratic leaders

Syracuse mayoral candidate Juanita Perez Williams landed endorsements from three Democratic leaders this week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced their support for the Democratic candidate on Thursday, while Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), the New York State Senate Democratic Conference leader, endorsed Perez Williams on Tuesday.

“Juanita Perez Williams’ story reflects the promise that is America,” Schumer said in a statement. “She has reminded all of us not only why we are Democrats, but the importance of giving back through service.”

The endorsements came more than two weeks after Perez Williams defeated party designee Joe Nicoletti in the Democratic primary.

Perez Williams will face Republican Laura Lavine, independent Ben Walsh and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins in the Nov. 7 general election.